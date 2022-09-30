‘Boy, That’s a Lie,’ But Whatever’: Stefflon Don Talks Ex-Boyfriend Burna Boy and Her First Impression of His Smash Hit ‘Last Last’

British-Jamaican rapper Stefflon Don sat down with radio show host TT Torez on Hot 97 and discussed ex-boyfriend, Burna Boy, smash hit, “Last Last” – which peaked at number three on Billboard’s U.S. Afrobeats Songs Chart.



When the “Bum Bum Tam Tam” rapper was asked if she thought she was the inspiration behind his Toni Braxton-sampled hit, she left it up for interpretation as she told TT, “What do you think? Whatever you think, is what it is.”

Stefflon Don at Hot 97. (Photo: YouTube)

Don continued to discuss her feelings after listening to the song and even noted raising an eyebrow when she heard one of the verses, “What I heard, how did I feel? He said something in there that I was like ‘Boy, that’s a lie, but whatever.’ It’s whatever.”

Although the duo confirmed their split in 2021 after spending nearly three years together, the London native revealed she and the Nigerian singer have been broken up longer than people would have realized or expected.

“People don’t know we’ve actually broken up for a year now. People don’t know that because I guess they thought we were together when we weren’t. I haven’t dated since, like no one I haven’t even been out on a date.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 23: (L-R) Burna Boy and Stefflon Don attend the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Fans of Don and Burna Boy suggested the two need to stop the games and find their way back to each other.

“Y’all belong together stop playing”



“She’s like ‘boy was just over here last night’ Lol”

“I promise you they didn’t really break up at all [laughing emoji]”

While things may have seemed all lovey-dovey between the two, their relationship seemingly turned sour in 2020 after cheating allegations about Burna Boy made their way onto the scene. While neither one of them has publicly spoken about what prompted their breakup Don has alleged fans to believe it had something to do with Burna Boy’s ego.

The interview with Torez was the first time Don has spoken about her former beau and their relationship.