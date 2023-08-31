Burna Boy Name-Drops Malcolm X and Louis Farrakhan to Support His Controversial Remarks About Black Americans Not Knowing Their Roots

Nigerian rapper Burna Boy has clarified his previous controversial remarks about Black Americans and the African diaspora. But he claims his views are no different than Malcolm X or Louis Farrakhan.

Burna Boy appears on “360 With Speedy Morman” on Aug. 23, 2023. (Photo: Complex screenshot / YouTube)

The “Last Last” artist caught flak after he said in an interview with activist and iHeartAfrica founder Chakabars Clarke that Black Americans were removed from African culture when asked in March, “Why it is important for the diaspora to come home?”

“You know why? OK, let’s use America,” Burna said. “Why do you think the Chinese Americans has their respect? They don’t go through the things that African Americans go through. Even though they might go through their struggles, I’m not taking anything away from them.”

He continued, “But, they don’t go through what the African-Americans go through. You know why? Because the Chinese American has a base. He actually knows where he’s from in China. You understand? Italian-Americans, they know where their grandparents came from in Italy… Same goes for everyone else except African-Americans.”

During a recent interview with Complex’s “360 With Speedy Morman” series, the international superstar was asked about those comments, which caused many to accuse him of skipping “the whole history of African involvement in the slave trade.”

“Your whole career, you’ve always preached unity and bringing Black people together, but there’s one quote that’s been inescapable for you at this point, and everybody says that you once said or alluded to Black Americans not having any culture,” said Mormon 15 minutes into the interview. He mentioned that fans online were also confused by Burna’s attire in a viral clip from his upcoming music video.

“So they were like, wait a second. Why is he wearing shoes that look like Tims and sampling an American song if Black Americans have no culture?”

Burna Boy previews a new song titled “City Boy” sampling Jeremih’s “Birthday S*x.” pic.twitter.com/BygxWOSSlw — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) August 18, 2023

The Grammy-winning artist — whose real name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu MFR — told Mormon he doesn’t ascribe to hidden agendas and that he only has one task to do.

“At the end of the day, I’m still going to do my job. I’m still going to do what my mission is,” Burna replied. “And my mission is to bring us together, you know what I mean? My mission is to build a bridge that can’t be broken, a bridge that, that should’ve always been there. Do you know what I mean? So, for me, that’s not really relevant. I don’t really look at none of that because everyone, I feel like when people say that, they have their own agendas.”

He claims he never verbatim said “Black people have no culture,” but what he did say is no different than what has already been said.

“Show me the part where I said that,” Burna continued. “There’s nothing I said that Malcolm X didn’t say. There’s nothing I said that Louis, the Honorable Louis Farrakhan didn’t say. Do you know what I mean? But, obviously, it’s Burna Boy saying it and he’s from Africa, and, you know what I mean? It fits the agenda for your little group or whatever, you understand.”

Burna said that’s “All that’s beneath” him, noting that “my mission and my movements are too divine for stupid s—t like that.”

“I’m really glad you asked that question,” he added. “People are really stupid. People are really, really dumb.”

His initial remarks went viral as did his latest explanation. reacted to the video in the comment section.

“This has to be the funniest Burna interview ever,” said one.

Another wrote, “This is the best interviewer burna has ever had. See how comfortable he was to answer the questions, he asked relevant questions. Good job.”

“Burna boy is the truth,” added another.

The recording artist’s seventh studio album, “I Told Them…” is out now featuring artists such as Dave, 21 Savage, RZA, and North Carolina artist J. Cole.

Burna Boy is also going viral for cosigning Cole’s comparison of him to late rapper Tupac Shakur. To put it blatantly, he said Cole described him as “Tupac reincarnated in Africa.”