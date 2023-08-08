‘Pay Toni Her Money’: Tamar Braxton Calls Out Toni’s Former Producer for Allegedly Taking Unfair Share of Her Sister’s Royalties from Burna Boy Sample

Tamar Braxton has called out a “greedy” producer who allegedly took her sister Toni Braxton’s royalty cut from a top-charting Afrobeats song.

The conversation began last week after an Instagram account, @talk2pops, shared screen-shots of tweets about classic songs being samples for today’s music. Most of the tweets centered on the “Un-Break My Heart” singer receiving 60 percent of the streaming royalties from Burna Boy’s hit song “Last, Last.”

His 2022 tune sampled Toni’s 2000 R&B classic, “He Wasn’t Man Enough,” which peaked at No. 2 on Billboard’s Hot 100 Song Chart. Burna Boy’s track had similar success on Billboard’s U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart, reaching the No. 3 spot.

While many social media users belive that Toni “deserved” the large sum of royalties for the sample, her younger sister found it necessary to let fans know how little the Grammy winner was actually paid.

“She did not!!!! Actually that overly greedy RODNEY did!!! He won’t even come out and be honest about it!!” Tamar wrote in the post’s comment section.

“That’s who he is and how he do!!! He took almost ALL the percentage!!! She won’t say it but now that I’m a better sister, I’ll slap a Bch for any of em!! He’s the WORST!!! Greedy MF.”

The “Love & War” vocalist is referring to music producer Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins who wrote Toni’s uptempo hit along with songwriters, Fred Jerkins III, LaShawn Daniels, and Harvey Mason Jr. – per Discogs.com.

Once Braxton revealed this alleged claim, several fans left responses urging Jerkins to run Toni her rightfully deserved royalites.

“@tamarbraxton oh h–l nah!!!! Pay Toni her money Rodney.”



“@tamarbraxton Leave it to TAY! My girl say it wit yo chest BOOM.”

“@tamarbraxton what can we do as social media warriors?? I’m ready.”

Burna boy shares in his latest interview that Toni braxton gets 60% off all royalties for "Last Last"😳🤯…



Thoughts?? pic.twitter.com/cpDhL3cMGc — Nate Cuts🕵🏾‍♂️💈 (@Nateusborne) July 4, 2022

Last July, Burna Boy shocked plenty of individuals after telling Gillie Da King and Wallo Peoples that Toni takes home “60 percent” of the royalties for his song, “Last, Last.” The Nigerian superstar added that he wasn’t “complaining” because he had hopes for the singer to make an appearance at one of his shows.

However, Toni and Burna Boy have yet to appear onstage together.

After his statement faced backlash online, the musician cleaned up his comment on the Shopping for Sneakers show. While there, he stated that Toni only received a small portion of the 60 percent, as opposed to the writers of the song, who may receive a larger sum.

Jerkins has not yet responded to the greed claims placed on him.