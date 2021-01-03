‘So This Ain’t Nicki?’: Fans Are Baffled When British Rapper Stefflon Don Posts Photo and Looks a Lot Like Nicki Minaj

Stefflon Don is once again making fans turn heads, but this time it is not for her banging body or gorgeous looks. In the Dec. 29 Instagram photo, Stefflon hits a striking pose in front of a mirror wearing black latex pants, boots, a black shirt, paired with a black-and-white headscarf.

Many fans were taken aback and left scratching their heads after looking at the photo, because they claimed the 29-year-old strongly resembled the Queen of Rap, Nicki Minaj.

Stefflon Don. Photo: @stefflondon/Instagram

One fan wrote, “I glanced fast i thought she was Nicki Minaj.”

“so this ain’t Nicki,” a confused fan asked.

Minaj’s fierce fan club, The Barbz, added their two cents about how the British artist shockingly favors the Queen of Rap.

One person said, “It’s like they take Nicki’s pictures to the surgeon.”

“It’s gettin weird” -Nicki Minaj,” another fan quoted from a tweet Minaj wrote a few days ago.

(L-R) Stefflon Don and Nicki Minaj. Photo: @stefflondon/Instagram @nickiminaj/Instagram

Stefflon Don is not especially known for controversies, but last month reports emerged that her man, Nigerian artist Burna Boy, was cheating on her and a woman by the name of Jo Pearl. Jo Pearl, who is the owner of Snatched By Jo Pearl, uploaded two Instagram videos, on Dec. 1 claiming she had been dating Burna Boy for two years.

In the video she says Burna, 29, slid into her DMs, and although she ignored him at first, she eventually responded, and the rest was history. She mentioned that she was blindsided when she found out about Burna and Stefflon’s relationship in 2019.

She said, “I literally collapsed and I cried for days, probably even weeks.”

Pearl later added, “It’s just been like the elephant in the room that we choose not to discuss and we just go about things like it doesn’t exist. In the past two years, he has never mentioned the person I see him with on social media to my face. That person never gets acknowledged, it’s like she doesn’t exist in our world.”

In the second video, she addressed Burna Boy, whose real name is Damini Ogulu Rex, directly. She said, “D, I’m just tired of protecting you. I’ve got feelings too.”

The “Ye” singer’s name began rapidly trending on Twitter, where fans discussed the cheating allegation. Neither Stefflon nor Burna Boy has addressed the rumor, but the two no longer follow each other on Instagram, and it is unclear whether they are together.