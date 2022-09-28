’50 Leave Her Alone’: 50 Cent Sends a Message to His Youngest Son’s Mother, Daphne, After She Was Caught Hanging Out with Diddy and the Model Responds

Daphne Joy, the mother of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson‘s 10-year-old son Sire Jackson, is speaking out against the mogul’s attempt to “villainize” her character to the general public after she was seen hanging out with Diddy.

Things started uunfolding on Sept. 25 after Joy uploaded various stories on her Instagram page. The now-deleted posts included a photo of the sky as she flew to Las Vegas for the iHeart Radio Music Festival, where Diddy performed, and an image from the event.

L-R: 50 Cent and Daphne Joy. Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage, @daphnejoy/ Instagram

That same day, Diddy took to his Instagram account and uploaded a photo of himself in a plane as he sat across from what appeared to be Joy. Moments later, the Bad Boy Records CEO posted pictures from his iHeart Radio performance.

Although the status of Joy and Diddy’s relationship is unknown, Jackson took it upon himself to comment on the images as they made their rounds on social media blogs. On Sept. 26, Jackson shared a photo with his youngest son and wrote the caption, “oh s–t, that’s your mommy over there with Puffy. LOL Remember what i told you the other day, these b! tche’s be crazy. SMH.”

As Joy caught wind of Jackson’s remarks, she pleaded with the “In Da Club” rapper to stop publicly attacking her. The model wrote in a now-deleted comment, “Please stop doing this to me. I never bother you, and I’m an outstanding mother to our son. Can we please just focus on that. Please.”

50 Cent calls out Daphne Joy, the mother of his 10-year-old son Sire Jackson, for hanging out with Diddy. Photo:@50cent/Instagram

In addition to her plea, Joy took it a step further by addressing her ex and all of his antics in a lengthy Instagram post. In the upload, Joy expressed that she is frustrated with Jackson because of the false narratives she says he is putting out there about her character.

Joy wrote, “I hate speaking about my private life on social media. But I feel it needs to be addressed, I’m so tired of my narratives being what it is. I was in a 2 year relationship 10+ years ago and out of the relationship God blessed me with a beautiful healthy baby boy.”

She added, Although my child’s father and I parted ways, I shifted my focus on my sons well being emotionally, spiritually and everything in between. I’ve healed privately, matured have been closer to God then ever before and really appreciating this life. I just want to be happy and be left alone.”

Daphne Joy responds to 50 Cent’s post by sharing a lengthy Instagram post. Photo:@daphnejoy/Instagram

Joy wrapped up the post by saying she is tired of defending her character. She said, “I’m so tired of defending my character, being pre-judged and constantly being villainized. I’m not doing anything wrong and wish no ill to anyone. I just want to be happy. Thank you and God Bless.”

As Joy’s post went viral, many defended her. The comments ranged from people explaining how rare it is to see Joy making headlines for needless things to a handful of others bringing up Jackson’s pleasure to cause controversy.

“She’s never in any drama and rarely in the blogs. I don’t blame her for speaking up.”

“No explanation needed! Just don’t be showing glimpses of ‘happiness’ that belongs to the community. You deserve better and it weakens the value.”

“She didn’t need to do this because we know it’s not her lol.”

“She said eff that typo, enough, is enough…people are asking why she’s posting this…I’m sure 50’s fans are in her comments and DMs being disrespect…so she had to make a PSA. I don’t blame her.”

“Daphne never be in drama even during her video vixen days never heard anything bad about her, never in blogs. 50 leave her alone, let her live your life, don’t you have a girlfriend.”

Fifty has yet to respond to Joy’s post.



