Erica Dixon Uploads a New Photo of Her Twin Daughters and Fans are Smitten by Their Beauty:’They are so Adorable’

Erica Dixon‘s twin daughters, Eryss and Embrii, are growing up, and the reality star can’t believe her eyes.

In an Instagram post shared on Sept. 22, Dixon uploaded a picture of 3-year-olds posing in matching attire. In the image, Eryss and Embrii were seen wearing a colorful ensemble with pink crocs.

Fans are raving over Erica Dixon’s twin girls after the reality star uploaded a new photo of the 3-year-olds. @msericadixon/Instagram

In addition to the upload, the mother of three expressed in the caption that her twins’ personalities couldn’t be any more different despite them being identical.

While mentioning one of her daughter’s refusal to smile, Dixon wrote, “They are getting so big!!! @twinzonli Those personalities are surfacing as well. Guess who was not with the pics this morning.”

As the photo circulated online, many mentioned how beautiful Eryss and Embrii looked.

“Those are some beautiful BEAUUUUTIFUL little girls.”

“They both look like some beautiful perfect babydolls. They are gorgeous baby girls.”

“Too Cute. Baby Girl has a million dollar smile.”

“Why the look like Barbie dolls they are so adorable. And I love the matching outfits.”

“Aww cuteness overload.”

Among the previous remarks, others pointed out how strong Dixon’s genes are. One wrote, “She got 3 versions of her I love it.” Another said, “Her genes are strong!”

Dixon’s post comes months after the 37-year-old revealed that one of her twins has autism.

In April — during Autism Awareness Month — while sharing a photo with her three daughters, Dixon wrote, “April is Autism Awareness month so we lit this photoshoot up blue for baby girl!!! I’m so grateful for the people who have not only helped but been impactful in my girls lives. This journey too will be rewarding!”

Despite revealing the news and bringing awareness to the condition, Dixon didn’t disclose the name of which twin haS autism.