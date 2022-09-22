‘Ray J Really Going Through a Midlife Crisis Since Princess Left’: Ray J’s Instagram Post Asking Fans If He Should Do This Has Fans Bringing Up His Relationship with Soon to be Ex-Wife

“Sexy Can I” singer Ray J expressed to fans his interest in changing his dark eyebrow look to a color that matched his new ice blond hair.

The 41-year-old went on Instagram and asked his followers for their help on if he should “do my eyebrows.”

Ray J (Pictured: @rayj/Instagram)

Staring directly into the camera as he touched his face, Ray J explained, “I’ve been living my life through y’all lately, through the f— ups, the good, the bad, the everything; y’all been there.”



He continued to admit he has been thinking about this decision for a while and indicated what not dyeing his eyebrows will mean.

“That means I’m gon’ have silver brows, they gon’ always be that way unless I dye them back or cut them off.”



Ray J confessed this new look will be something new for him.

While many fans answered Ray J’s question with a “no,” some fans began to question if the artist is currently going through a midlife crisis following his separation from his estranged wife, model and “Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood” star Princess Love.

“Ray J really going through a midlife crisis since Princess left”

“He lost without Princess huh?”

“Wow, divorce really takes a toll.”

After six years of marriage and two children together, both parties decided to go their separate ways. According to Love, Ray J’s multiple infidelities ultimately ended their relationship, however, Ray J has had his own perception on what ended their marriage.

While Ray J’s fans are worried about his midlife crisis, Love has recently been spotted alongside a new man that people are speculating to believe is her new boo. Love and the mystery man were seen in all smiles as they were celebrating his birthday.

Love is yet to confirm or deny any dating rumors, but has confirmed connecting with one guy who was not Ray J on the newest season of “Love and Hip Hop: Miami.”