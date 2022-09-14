‘This is Kinda Cringe’: Lori Harvey’s TikTok with Steve Harvey Derails When People Bring Up the Comedian’s Biological Children

Lori Harvey is enjoying the perks of having Steve Harvey as her father, especially when it comes to fine dining. Unbeknownst to the “Family Feud” host, he is the subject of the model’s latest TikTok video, where she jokingly shares one of her favorite ways to be spoiled by Steve.

In the viral clip, Lori is seen sitting with Steve at a restaurant table. The SKN founder has a bare face, with her hair pulled back, and is wearing a casual outfit. Steve is decked out in a bucket hat and a stylish sweatsuit. The seemingly innocent video looks like a regular father-daughter moment, at least until the audio starts playing.

Lori Harvey and Steve Harvey Photo: Loriharvey/TikTok

“You know, when I come out with my parents, I just bring my wallet for decoration. I never actually plan to use it,” says a man voice as he begins to chuckle. Lori smiles as she pans the camera to Steve, and then pans back to herself, where she is seen covering her mouth and laughing. She captioned the video, “Basically @steveharvey.”

Social media users who found the humor in the clip shared that they are familiar with having a parent foot the bill when out and about. “Ok!!! Cuz my Deddy is always my FR wallet mine is just for show,” wrote one person. Another commented, “Me and my four sisters all day and we are all grown grown.”

But the fun was short-lived as critics instead found reason to bring up the “Kings of Comedy” comedian’s older children, whom he had from previous relationships. “Crazy how his biological children don’t even stay in the spotlight,” read a comment.

Others included:

“Wonder how the bio children feel.”

“Too bad that ain’t her biological dad and her and her mom using Steve for his money….just sayin.”

“Steve ain’t NEVER with his BIOLOGICAL CHILDREN and y’all swear it’s cute!”

“Ain’t even your daddy” and “This is kinda cringe.”

When Steve married his current wife, Marjorie Harvey, he gained three bonus children, Lori, Morgan and Wynton Harvey. His biological children include twin daughters Brandi and Karli and sons Jason and Broderick.

The latter group of Harveys seldom shows on social media or in heavy media coverage. However, Steve did give his twin daughters a special birthday shoutout in August. In an Instagram post, Steve shared a photo of Brandi, Karli, Broderick and Wynton wearing all smiles. In his caption, he referred to the ladies as his “2 greatest joys.”