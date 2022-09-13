‘Invasive White Male Privilege’: Quinta  Brunson Fans React to Jimmy Kimmel Crashing Her Emmy Acceptance Speech, Actress Jokes She May ‘Punch’ Comedian In the Face

Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel was the subject of severe criticism after his bizarre decision to remain on the stage floor as “Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson accepted her award for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series.

During a press conference following the 74th-annual event, the industry breakthrough star addressed the incident, jokingly telling reporters backstage, “Tomorrow maybe I’ll be mad at him.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – September 12, 2022 – US television host Jimmy Kimmel lies onstage as US writer Quinta Brunson accepts the award for Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series for “Abbott Elementary” during the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

It was seemingly no harm done for Brunson, who shared that she was delighted to have the 54-year-old comedian present her the award before going on to call him “one of the comedy godfathers.”

“I know Jimmy Kimmel, and I don’t know, I felt like the bit didn’t bother me that much, but I don’t know what the internet thinks,” the rising star joked.

“Jimmy gave me my first big late-night spot and was one of the first people to see ‘Abbott.’” He Instagram messaged me that he saw this comedy and thought it was one of the greatest comedies of all time, and he was so excited that it was going to be on ABC, so I think in the moment, I was just really happy that it was Jimmy up there,” she continued. “I kind of consider him one of the comedy godfathers…”

The actress admitted she was “wrapped up in the moment” but noted that she would appear on Kimmel’s show on Wednesday “so I might punch him in the face. I don’t know what happens.”

Meanwhile, the longtime television show host maintained he did not intend to ruin Brunson’s moment. While speaking to “Entertainment Tonight,” Kimmel told correspondents he passed out drunk after losing an Emmy Award to John Oliver for variety talk show earlier during the ceremony.

“I had my eyes closed, I had no idea where I was,” the comedian told the outlet. “It was one of the weirdest things that’s ever happened to me.” Kimmel ultimately had to be dragged off stage by Will Arnett, who jokingly told the audience his co-presenter had too much to drink.

However, many called for the star to apologize as many accused him of ruining Brunson’s moment, including one Twitter user who wrote, “Jimmy Kimmel owes Quinta an apology but the messed up part is every image of her accepting her award has his ass in it.” That person added, “White men really are insufferable.”

Another person commented, “I don’t know of a better example of invasive white male privilege than Jimmy Kimmel laying in the middle of Quinta Brunson’s #Emmys2022 speech. He had no business/right to take up space in the way that he did.”

“I could be wrong but I suspect Quinta Brunson showed grace to Jimmy Kimmel (that he didn’t deserve) because Black women are held hostage by the media & viewers with the threat of appearing ‘angry’ or ‘humourless,” commented a third person. “She deserved so much better #Emmys2022.”

Brunson was nominated for two other Emmys, making history as the first Black woman to be nominated three times in the comedy category.