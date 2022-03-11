‘Abbott Elementary’ Partners with Scholastic to Give Underfunded Schools Across the Country Free Book Fairs 

Hundreds of young children will soon get their hands on new books, thanks to the network attached to the hit mockumentary-style sitcom “Abbott Elementary.”

Variety reported that ABC has partnered with Scholastic Books to provide free book fairs to underfunded schools around the country. Six elementary schools will be gifted with an all-expenses-paid book fair. Each student will receive two free books and teachers will receive 10 books to help stock their classroom reading collection. The fair is scheduled to take place between March 14 and 18.

The selected schools are located across the nation, including the school that inspired the Quinta Brunson-created show, Philadelphia’s Harrity Elementary. Students at Diehl Elementary in Erie, Pennsylvania; Bond Elementary in Chicago, Illinois; Dayton’s Bluff Elementary School in Minneapolis, Minnesota; Freeman Elementary in Flint, Michigan; Cortada Elementary and Florence Griffith Joyner Elementary in Los Angeles, California, will also participate in the national fair.

“Giving back to this deserving community has been a pillar of our campaign from day one, and thanks to several incredible partnerships, like our collaboration with Scholastic, we’ve had the great fortune of celebrating teachers through supply donations, grassroots activations, and more, while also sharing the joy of our hilarious new comedy,” Eric Weir, executive vice president of marketing for ABC & General Entertainment, told the publication.

Furthermore, the network is also slated to relaunch its Traveling Teacher’s Lounge initiative, which would provide teachers with books from Scholastic, classroom supplies, breakfast and “Abbott Elementary” merchandise.

The workplace comedy has been on fire since its premiere on Dec. 7, 2021. The network noted that the series saw the “largest percentage growth for any new comedy premiere,” with a 300 percent increase.

The show follows a sometimes-overly optimistic second-grade teacher Janine Teagues and staff at the fictional Abbott Elementary on a mission to better the lives of their students despite facing many obstacles, including very slim funding.

During an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Brunson reunited with her former sixth-grade teacher Joyce Abbott, who inspired the show’s name. Like the children on her show, the actress also attended an underfunded school, but persevered thanks to teachers like Abbott.

The series is currently on hiatus, but already has been renewed for a second season. “Abbott Elementary” also stars Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tyler James, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter and Chris Perfetti.