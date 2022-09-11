‘Woke Up and Decided to Slay the Day’: Ciara Has Fans Swooning Over Her Legs in This Mini Dress

In case anyone forgot, Ciara is a showstopper on and off the stage.

She proved just that as she stopped traffic for a stunning photo that showed off her toned legs and slim physique. The “Goodies” singer posted the shpt on Sept. 8. In the image, she is dressed in a black long sleeve mini dress from her Lita collection.The lambskin leather dress retails for $398. She paired it with black strappy Christian Louboutin stiletto heels.

Ciara. (Photo: @ciara/Instagram)

Less than 24 hours after the photo landed on social media, it racked up more than 120,000 likes and nearly 1,200 comments for fans who were swooning over the businesswoman’s beauty. “Yes ma’am Ciara, you’re the baddest. The most beautiful legssss!” read a comment.

Other comments included, “Yes Mam those legs were made for walking.”

“It’s the calves for me,” and “I love how effortlessly iconic you are!”

“Woke up and decided to slay the day,” and “Russ got a dime.”

The entrepreneur is currently in New York for the start of New York Fashion Week, which runs from Sept. 9 to Sept. 14. It marks the first time Ciara is showcasing her full line of clothing, shoes, and accessories. She launched the line in collaboration with the House of LR & C last year.

“Fashion has always been my avenue for creative self-expression, and throughout my journey, I’ve always been looking for a brand that’s a one-stop-shop, from investment pieces to budget-friendly items,” the singer said in a statement. She continued, “My goal is to reach the modern woman by creating a brand that gives her everything she needs in one place, her best friend in fashion, to help her create looks for all the moments in her life. Each piece reflects my passion for fashion with excellent fit, quality, and sustainability. The LITA girl is sustainably chic and effortlessly cool.”

The clothing venture is one of several businesses that Ciara is using to diversify her portfolio. Later this month, she will officially launch her a skincare line, On A Mission (OAM). The collections of cleansers, moisturizers, serums, and more are said to cater to all skin types and budgets, with products ranging in price from $28 to $62. When speaking about the upcoming line, Ciara said it was a dream that took two years to come to fruition. “I had a vision for things that were important to me to check off on my dream list of things to accomplish. This was one of them,” she told Allure.

In 2019, Ciara launched Beauty Marks Entertainment. The company is said to position the Grammy award-winning singer’s music at the intersection of her passions for film, fashion, technology, and philanthropy.