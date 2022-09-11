‘She Better Hope Her Spot Is Secured Next Season’: ‘RHOA’ Star Drew Sidora Reveals the Cast Members She’d Remove to Bring Back Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams

In an exclusive virtual interview with Page Six, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, Drew Sidora sat down with Page Six and got real messy with her answer to the question on which recent cast member of the show she would swap out for her dear friends and former “RHOA” stars Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams.

Without hesitation, the “‘Til The Dawn” singer started off by quickly taking away track and field athlete Sanya Richards-Ross’ peach.

“That’s so easy, the runner track star, Sanya, Sanya. She can just go back on that track and run a new race, because this is not the one for her.”

Sidora and Richards-Ross’ feud came as a surprise, considering the ladies started off as friends in the beginning of season 14. Their drama began after Richards-Ross appeared on fellow castmate Kandi Burruss’ “Speak On It” podcast where she claimed she and Sidora were never really friends, and simply just friendly.

After hearing about the track star’s comments, Sidora wrote a message aimed at her on Twitter calling Richards-Ross a “flip flopper.” The two began to bump heads during the show’s run, ultimately creating the long-running feud.

This flip flopping b!tch @SanyaRichiRoss keep kissing that ass



As fake as they come’ So we were never friends? Clearly just friendly. Notes taken #rhoa — DREW SIDORA (@DREWSIDORA) June 6, 2022

The second Housewife to lose her peach in the swap was the fashion designer herself, Shereé Whitfield. Sidora ensured that it would not be out of the ordinary for Whitfield to leave the show since she has never been a consistent cast member to begin with.

(L to R): Drew Sidora, Shereé Whitfield, Sanya Richards-Ross @sanyarichiross/Instagram

“I think Shereé, it would be nothing new like Shereé comes for a season and then leaves, so it would just be kind of keeping it in the tradition.”

Sidora and Whitfield have had their few shares of ups and downs on the show. As of right now, they are down due to Sidora allegedly not yet receiving cash from Whitfield after co-hosting Marlo Hampton and Kenya Moore’s birthday bash together.

Fans of the show were amused by Sidora’s answer, and decided to give their own opinions on whose peach they would swap out.

“We all feel the same lol but keep She by Sheree she helps with ratings”

“She better hope her spot is secured next season”



“Cynthia not even nobody to bring back. The perfect cast would be Nene, Porsha, Sheree, Kenya, Marlo, Phaedra, and Kandi”



“They should stop commenting on each other’s employment it’s actually nasty”

Neither Whitfield nor Richards-Ross has yet commented on Sidora’s answer.