‘The Icing on the Cake’: Jennifer Hudson Only One Award Away from EGOT After Winning Emmy In Oculus Quest Game

Jennifer Hudson is one step closer to EGOT status (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony).

The singer-actress ended her Thursday right by celebrating her Emmy win with her followers. Hudson earned the award for her executive producer role in the interactive fairytale story called Baba Yaga.

She was one among several on a team that worked on the Oculus Quest game, which won them the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program. The Emmy means the “Respect” actress only needs to win a Tony to be an EGOT winner.

Jennifer Hudson shares news that she’s won an Emmy for her voice acting role in an Oculus Quest game. (Photo: @jenniferhudson/Instagram)

Sharing the news on both Instagram and Twitter, she uploaded a cover photo of the game. She wrote, “Wow ! Thank you @televisionacad for this honor. And thanks to the incredible creative team at @baobabstudios for bringing the important story of “Baba Yaga” to life.

I am so grateful for the opportunity to lend my voice to a character and executive produce alongside this innovative team. You all inspired me doing what you do best. Receiving an Emmy for this special project is truly the icing on the cake ! #baobabstudios #emmys.”

Wow ! Thank u @TelevisionAcad for this honor & to the incredible creative team at @baobabstudios for bringing the important story of "Baba Yaga" to life. I am so grateful for the opportunity to lend my voice to a character and executive produce alongside this innovative team. pic.twitter.com/1DklW2c827 — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) September 9, 2021

After that she posted another photo of a gold ring that spells out the word “EGO.”

The 39-year-old wrote, “Wow God wow! I’ve had this ring for quite some time! For me it always represented the day I would have an Emmy, Grammy & Oscar! An early bday gift! U can’t limit God! It’s a story only God could write! U will always see me try & I hope u will too! @baobabstudios @TelevisionAcad.”

Wow God wow! I’ve had this ring for quite some time! For me it always represented the day I would have an Emmy, Grammy & Oscar! An early bday gift! U can’t limit God! It’s a story only God could write! U will always see me try & I hope u will too!@baobabstudios @TelevisionAcad pic.twitter.com/zm4RafCEJ4 — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) September 10, 2021

The developer of the game is a six-time Emmy-winning studio called Baobab Studios. Hudson lent her voice to play the character of the Forest.

Other notable celebrities who joined the cast as voice actors are Emmy and Tony award-winning actress Glenn Close, “Divergent” star Kate Winslet, and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” actress Daisy Ridley. The game currently has a 4-star rating and is intended for players ages 10 and older.

Along with this Emmy, Hudson has two Grammys, one for Best Album in 2008 and another for Best Musical Theatre Album in 2016. In 2007, she won Best Actress in Supporting Role Oscar for the 2006 musical “Dreamgirls.”