‘Shaving My Head Was the Most Radical Thing I’ve Ever Done’: Willow Smith Discusses Breaking Beauty Norms

Rockstar Willow Smith no longer has to worry about whipping her hair back and forth due to her hair being completely shaved off. The 21-year-old sat down on Zoom with Glamour magazine and candidly discussed the weight lifted off her shoulders after getting rid of her thick mane.

Willow Smith. (Photo: @willowsmith/Instagram)

Over the years, beauty was equated to having long hair however Smith has voiced she has never felt more beautiful than with her shaved head.

She told Glamour, “Shaving my head is maybe the most radical thing I’ve done in the name of beauty.”

The talented offspring of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith linked herself with being a radical individual who changes her hair without deep thought.

“However I’m feeling, I like to do that. I don’t really like to think about it too much,” She continued, “I love to be free with it. I think just being me sometimes is radical.”

The “Transparency” singer is known for popping out with a smooth scalp on various occasions, more notably on stage in the middle of her concerts.

The first time audiences witnessed Smith’s shaved head was in 2012 after she publicly shaved her scalp on stage during her Whip My Hair Tour.

In her interview with Glamour, Smith confessed that during the early stages of her career, the reason behind her shaving her hair off was “associated with an act of rebellion in her early years.”



Another time Smith shocked fans and shaved her head was in 2020 while performing on stage at a concert yet again.

Feeling a wave of inspiration rushing through her blood, Jada Pinkett Smith met her daughter at their spot and saved her own head; Pinkett Smith claimed in 2018 that she has alopecia which also was a reason that prompted her to shave her head.

Smith has always been one to stay true to herself by following the path of her own source of individualism rather than succumbing to societal norms.