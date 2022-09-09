‘Out of the Question’: Sherri Shepherd Says Purple Will Not be Included for Her New Show Set, a Color Synonymous with Wendy Williams

Last year, host Sherri Shepherd celebrated her 54th birthday with a purple affair, her favorite color. The day included a brunch and a luxurious spa experience with several notable Black women in Hollywood. However, for the latest special occasion in her life — a new daytime television talk show — the longtime comedian revealed she was actually stepping away from her signature hue.

Shepherd may have an affinity for the royal color, but she recently told Page Six that it was “out of the question” for the upcoming series set.

Sherri Shepard (L) and Wendy Williams (R). Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images, Paras Griffin/Getty Image

“Purple was out of the question,” the “View” alum revealed during a virtual press conference with the outlet on Tuesday, Aug. 30, before noting, “I love everything. … It was a collaboration.”

The star, who will be taking over the slot once held by her predecessor Wendy Williams, told attendees that there would not be a “purple color to be found” on set but noted that her makeup artist and set designers still managed to “capture” her essence. “They did it, and it’s me, and it’s calm and peaceful and joyful, and it is vibrant,” she told reporters. “Everything that is me, they captured it on set.”

The color became synonymous with Williams, who sat on her purple chair during tapings of “The Wendy Williams Show” since 2008. However, the on-air icon stepped away from her show after suffering from severe complications from Graves’ disease and a thyroid condition.

Various Hollywood figures guest hosted in her absence, including Michael Rapaport, Remy Ma, and Fat Joe. Last February, it was announced that Williams’ show would be canceled, making room for Shepherd’s new series, “Sherri,” set to air on September 12.

Tributes on social media began to pour in almost immediately after the announcement. Comedian Loni Love addresses the news on Twitter, writing, “Wendy Williams revolutionized daytime tv.. this woman would open her show BY HERSELF for 20 minutes and keep the audience captivated!”

She added, “Agree or disagree with her, no one can deny her skill for talk..I have learned a lot from you @WendyWilliams and wish you well..”

Wendy Williams revolutionized daytime tv.. this woman would open her show BY HERSELF for 20 minutes and keep the audience captivated! Agree or disagree with her no one can deny her skill for talk..I have learned a lot from you @WendyWilliams and wish you well.. pic.twitter.com/jGlYgnHK42 — Loni Love (@LoniLove) February 21, 2022

During her interview, Shepherd also revealed her plans to move away from the show’s more gossip-heavy topics as seen in prior segments like “Hot Topics.”

“I’m not trying to be mean to anybody because my outlook of life is definitely through the lens of love,” she explained. “That’s unique to me.”