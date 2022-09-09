‘He Was Never Inappropriate’: Regina Hall Clears Up a Dating Rumor Linking Her to Late Actor Chadwick Boseman

Long-time actress Regina Hall prides herself on being a very private person when it comes to her personal life; she doesn’t care enough to be on social media or to address any rumors made about her. However, the 51-year-old decided to clarify one rumor that was created after she was seen leaving the 2018 Vanity Fair post-Oscar celebration next to the late Chadwick Boseman.

In her recent interview with “The Breakfast Club” where she discussed her newest film, “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” which also stars “This Is Us” actor Sterling K. Brown, Hall was asked by Angela Yee if she has ever felt pressured to speak on certain topics, as she’s a well-known public figure in the industry.

(left) Regina Hall @morereginahall/Instagram (right) Chadwick Boseman @chadwickboseman/Instagram

Hall claimed herself to be “distinctively private” as it just “comes natural” to her. She said that when it comes to sharing information with the world, she knows how much and how little to share with the public. Hall also made note that most of what she has heard or read about herself almost always amounts to incorrect information.

“I don’t even address stuff, especially dating stuff I don’t address it, but there’s one that I would clear up, and I only clear it up because it was untrue and because he’s not here and that was like Chadwick Boseman.”

Hall and Boseman were pictured leaving a Vanity Fair party next to each other. A bevy of photos began to spark dating allegations, even though Boseman was engaged to musician Taylor Simone Ledward, whom he married in 2018.

Hall continued to explain, “I ran into him at a Vanity Fair party and people assumed we dated and his fiancée was right behind us and they got married. They’re married and he was never inappropriate.”



The “Girls Trip” actress shared with Yee and Charlamagne tha God that whenever a situation involved her reportedly being linked to a man who is already married, she always likes that “to be clear.” She continued, “I just think sometimes for women, I just always want them to know that’s not my get down or even the man’s!”

Hall is aware of the damage any particular false narratives can create. Fans of the actress can check out her new film, “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” in theaters or on the streaming app Peacock.