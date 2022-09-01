‘Kept It Real, Kept It Kind’: Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan and Others Honor Chadwick Boseman on the Second Anniversary of His Tragic Passing

The second anniversary of the untimely death of beloved actor Chadwick Boseman didn’t come and go without Boseman’s “Black Panther” co-star and on-screen love interest, Lupita Nyong’o, making sure to remember his legacy and kindness in a sweet video she uploaded to various social media sites.

On the anniversary date, Sunday, Aug. 28, Nyong’o made the posts that showed the late actor at an event signing an assortment of paraphernalia for different individuals.

“Chadwick what are you doing?” Lupita can be heard asking in the background of the video.

“I’m signing people’s tickets,” Boseman answered. He continued, “I signed somebody’s shoes over there, I signed some Jordan’s and I’m not even Michael Jordan.”

The video quickly filled with laughter from voices that were soon presented on the screen as the camera panned the setting. Multiple people were hovered around waiting for an autograph from Boseman, who didn’t seem to mind.

He noted he’d understand if fans had asked actor Michael B. Jordan to sign a pair of Jordans rather than him. When asked why he thinks people wanted his signature, he couldn’t give a direct answer.

“I don’t know, I have no idea. Like I don’t even play basketball.”

Nyong’o captioned the sweet video – which received over one million plays, “Kept it real, kept it kind.”

A few more of Boseman’s “Black Panther” co-stars added to Lupita’s caption and further pointed to Boseman’s acts of kindness.

Winston Duke, who portrayed the character M’Baku, wrote, “Incredibly generous man.. Always sharing abad helping and giving and loving.. Ugh, my heart.. You’re missed beyond any words my brother.. Love love! Thanks Lupita for posting our treasure, man oh man!”



Actress Letitia Wright, who played Shuri, Boseman’s sister, also added numerous red hearts underneath Lupita’s post.

Michael B. Jordan honored his dear friend in a re-posted Instagram story from @bosslogic where he wrote, “Eternal love & life.”

Boseman’s alma mater, Howard University, remembered his legacy in a tweet stating he will always be in their hearts

“Today, we remember our brilliant son, Chadwick A. Boseman, and the glorious legacy he left behind. You forever remain in the hearts of the Howard community,

After Chadwick Boseman’s death was confirmed, Howard University honored their alumna’s legacy by renaming their College of Fine Arts after the late actor.

In a 2021 interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Lupita admitted how hard it was to still wrap her mind around Boseman being gone and what she missed the most about her dear friend.

“I mean his leadership, you know, he was … He led the movie with such compassion and just presence. When Chadwick came on set he was present, and he brought his entire being to that movie. And he, he was just so humble as well and that leadership will be missed. He was my friend, so it’s hard to think of him in the past tense still.”

Boseman tragically passed away in 2020, after a long battle with colon cancer; he was only 43 years old.