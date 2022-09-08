‘Mama Tina Can You Make This Reunion Happen!’: Tina Knowles-Lawson’s Photo of Beyoncé, Kelly and Michelle Reignites Fans’ Demands for a Destiny’s Child Reunion

Tina Knowles-Lawson has Destiny’s Child’s fans in a frenzy.

The mother to Grammy Award-winning daughters Beyoncé and Solange Knowles sent fans into high-alert mode after sharing a screenshot of the group’s members together. The image posted on Aug. 22 amassed more than 96,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé and Michelle Williams Photo: Mstinalawson/Instagram

The attention-grabbing moment, which was altered to include Kelly Rowland, shows Beyoncé and Michelle Williams wearing all smiles as they embraced each other. The original photo can be found on the “Renaissance” singer’s website. In the pic shared to Knowles-Lawson’s page, Williams is wearing a black jumpsuit and rocking her hair in cornrows; Beyoncé is wearing a fitted mini black dress featuring cut outs over the bust, with straight golden-blond tresses falling just at waist length; Rowland is wearing a Jean-Louis Sabaji latex and tulle sheer couture dress. Her long black tresses are also straight as they flow down her back. The “Motivation” singer was snapped in the jaw-dropping dress while attending Vanity Fair’s Oscar afterparty in March of this year.

Edited image or not, fans excitedly fawned over seeing the women reunited. Even more were quick to jump to the conclusion that the trio must be working on a project in order for Knowles-Lawson to share the photo.

“Whyyyy do I feel like you’re trying to tell us something without telling us something,” wrote one person. Another read, “I WANT THEM BAAAAAAAAAACK.” The comment was just one of several with some version of the same message. Others made direct pleas for the fashion enthusiast to use her motherly ways to encourage Beyoncé, Williams and Rowland to get to work on a joint project.

“Mama Tina can you make this reunion happen! Lol we need this album STAT!” Ahahahahaha,” read another comment.

Someone else wrote, “Mama Tina get them in the studio together please.”

And a third adamant fan commented, “Mama T, tell them to get us some real updated pics lol. We want a new dc3 photo #RealBad.”

Destiny’s Child released its last album, “Destiny Fulfilled,” in 2004. Each of the group’s members have gone on to release multiple solo projects, star in films and launch other successful endeavors. But for over a decade, fans have been unrelenting in expressing how much they want the group to do a reunion tour. Beyoncé, Williams and Rowland are seldom photographed as a trio — although Williams and Rowland are often snapped at events supporting their superstar sister-friend.

Fans were in for a treat when the group joined forces for Beyoncé’s 2013 appearance during the Super Bowl halftime show. Fans were again in for a treat in 2014, when Williams enlisted the ladies to lend their vocals to her up-tempo gospel record “When Jesus Says Yes.” But in what may have been the biggest surprise of all, the “Break My Soul” singer brought out her groupmates for her iconic Coachella performance in 2018.