‘Where is Lisa Bonet?’ Fans Call for Lisa Bonet After Jason Momoa Cuts Off His Hair for a Good Cause

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa shocked social media earlier this year with news that after four years of marriage, they were getting a divorce. Despite whispers of potential reconciliation, the “Aquaman” star quickly debunked the reports. Over the weekend, the Hawaii native returned to the headlines after cutting off his hair while promoting a significant cause.

“Oh, man,” the 43-year-old said in the new clip as he ran his fingers along the side of his freshly shaved head. “I’ve never even felt the wind right there. Shaving off the hair,” he said as he held his braids up to the camera before explaining the real reason behind his new look.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Jason Momoa (L) and Lisa Bonet attend the World Premiere of Apple TV+’s “See” at Fox Village Theater on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

“Doing it for single-use plastics. I’m tired of these plastic bottles; we gotta stop. Plastic forks, all that s–t. S–t goes into our land, goes into our ocean. … The things in our ocean, it’s just so sad. So, please, anything you can do to eliminate single-use plastics in your life. Help me. Help me. Plastic bottles are ridiculous. ” Before ending his videos, the “Dune” star proposed discarding plastic water bottles for more eco-friendly options like canteens or aluminum alternatives.

Over the years, Bonet and Momoa have gained a significant fan following, thanks to their appearances in classic and popular series — Bonet’s coming from “The Cosby Show” and Momoa’s rise to fame via the DC franchise. However, folks online have always gushed over how undeniably good the former couple looked together.

Momoa’s big reveal quickly made its way onto blog pages where fans appeared to have much to say about the actor’s new ‘do, many of whom were upset and calling on his ex-wife to restore order.

A host of the two-letter ‘no’ echoed throughout the comments section from fans disappointed to see the actor’s once-long silky hair now reduced to a buzzcut. In contrast, others failed to see the correlation between cutting hair and lowering their use of plastic, including one Instagram user who wrote, “Who approved this? Fire them RIGHT NAH !!!” Another person called out for the “A Different World” alum, writing, “Seee nahhhhh where’s Lisa Bonet???? Call Godt. Nahhh.”

Jokes continued to pour in, with one fan writing, “What plastic got to do with him shaving his hair?” “Homey really Aquaman he protecting the ocean man,” quipped another person.

Bonet and Momoa, who had been together since 2005 — married since 2017 — announced in a joint statement via Momoa’s social media account that the two were splitting. “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” they wrote at the time.

The former child star and the action film star share two children: Lola, whom they welcomed in 2007, and their second child, Nakoa-Wolf, born in December 2008. The actress is also mom to “The Batman” star Zoë Kravitz, whom she shares with her ex-husband, singer Lenny Kravitz.