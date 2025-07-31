‘OMG…I Hate It’: Jason Momoa Debuts Disturbing Transformation, Leaving Fans Terrified by His Unfamiliar Appearance

Hollywood movie star Jason Momoa, 45, stunned his fans by altering his look.

The “Game of Thrones” actor posted a video of himself shaving off his signature beard ahead of his new movie and people are not happy about it.

Jason Momoa chops off his goatee in preparation for starring in the upcoming “Dune: Part Three” movie. (Photo credit: prideofgypsies/Instagram)

“Haven’t shaved in six years, and here we are again. I launched @mananalu to help eliminate single-use plastic,” Momoa wrote in his Instagram caption, as part of a social media promotional campaign for the Mananalu bottled water company.

He continued, “Now, we’re taking it even further, partnering with our team at @Getboomerangwater to bring in a closed-loop system that sanitizes and bottles water onsite.”

Momoa also said in the clip that removing his facial hair on camera was part of the “kick-off” for his return as Duncan Idaho in the upcoming “Dune: Part Three” motion picture.

“Only for you, Denis,” Jason said, referring to “Dune” film series director Denis Villeneuve. After checking out his newly hairless face, the native Hawaiian added, “God d-mn it, I hate it.”

Images of Momoa’s bare face spread across the internet on July 30. Like the “Aquaman” actor, a lot of people on the internet were not in favor of him cutting his beard.

“That doesn’t even look like him,” one X user tweeted about the A-list celebrity. In reaction to the missing beard, a second person pleaded, “OMG, put it back.”

Yet another critic of Momoa removing his goatee, declared, “Bro lost all the aura he had left.” Plus, someone on the app joked, “Jason Momoa without the beard?! The sandworms won’t recognize him in Dune 3! If he hates it, you know it’s serious. Bring back the beard, Aquaman!”

An even more hyped-up response to the “Justice League” cast member’s new appearance read, “Not to be dramatic, but this is like watching an angel lose their wings.”

jason momoa in baywatch hawaii, 1999. pic.twitter.com/Y2LDvktph5 — Mr Commonsense (@fopminui) July 31, 2025

As the online conversation about Momoa’s face racked up thousands of replies, one X account shared a throwback photograph of when he starred in the “Baywatch: Hawaii.”

The former University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa student played Jason Loane on the television drama from 1999-2001 as well as the “Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding” made-for-TV movie in 2003.

“Good looking and handsome then, good looking and gorgeous now,” one person offered in response to the old pic of Momoa.

Following his stint as part of the “Baywatch” franchise, Momoa scored a breakout role as Khal Drogo for two seasons in HBO’s “Game of Thrones” television series. He then parlayed that success on the small screen to lead acting roles on the big screen.

Momoa took on the title character in the 2011 movie version of “Conan the Barbarian.” His filmography includes being a central figure in the DC Extended Universe as Aquaman in 2017’s “Justice League,” 2018’s “Aquaman,” and 2023’s “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”

The first “Dune” film arrived in theaters in 2021. Momoa was cast as the swordmaster Duncan Idaho in the epic space opera based on the 1965 science-fiction novel of the same name. “Dune: Part Three” is scheduled for release in December 2026.

“I’m making a comeback,” Momoa announced in March 2025 about his “Dune” character’s reappearance in the third installment after missing part two. “You heard it first, right here with you, baby.”

According to People, Jason’s 16-year-old son, Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, will be in “Dune: Part Three” as well. Nakoa-Wolf is the son of the action movie hero and his ex-wife, “The Cosby Show” actress Lisa Bonet. They also share a daughter named Lola Iolani Momoa (born July 2007).