‘That’s Really Painful Stuff’: Tyrese Explains He Needs More Therapy Following the Loss of His Mom, John Singleton and Others

Singer and “Fast and Furious” actor Tyrese Gibson shared a picture on Instagram on April 25 of himself with a former co-star, the late actor Paul Walker, and the 43-year-old expressed his need for more therapy to deal with loss. Gibson specifically noted the losses of his mom, Walker, John Singleton and songwriter Lashawn Daniels in the Instagram post.

Gibson’s mother, Priscilla Murray Gibson, passed away in February from COVID-19 and pneumonia. Gibson posted a heartbreaking video of himself holding his mother’s hand on Instagram after she passed away. The “Stay” singer noted in his new Instagram post that he was still in a lot of pain from the loss as well as from the losses of Singleton, Walker and Daniels. He also noted his ongoing divorce from his wife of four years, Samatha Lee Gibson.

Tyrese (R) shares image with Paul Walker (L) from “2 Fast 2 Furious” film. Photo: @tyrese/ Instagram

“Paul I promise you I got you bro. #FASTX I think I need more therapy. I’m still not over losing my mom, Paul, John Singleton, and Lashawn Daniels,” wrote Gibson. “When people pass on? They just leave us all here to deal with it. That’s really painful stuff pray for me y’all….. lately I’ve e been unraveling, painfully processing this all… This divorce has to end she has dragged this all out for a year and 8 months. I just want peace and to be left alone. Coming up on 3 weeks since I’ve been able to record my new #BeautifulPain album I have felt PAUSED….”

Gibson also noted he was going to listen to God and pay attention to the signs. “God is trying to tell me something so I’ve decided to pause and receive whatever he’s trying to tell me,” he said before wishing that his idol Denzel Washington would call him. He also asked for prayers as he navigates his grief.

Fans shared their support for Gibson and wished him well. One fan replied that they were sending him positive energy and praying. “Sending positive vibes your way and prayers. It is already alright Mr. Gibson.”

“We are praying for you,” replied another fan. “We love you bro,” replied one.

Gibson’s spirits may have been lifted on April 28 by posting a video of his girlfriend Zelie Timothy modeling her bathing suit on a vacation.”

“She’s verified and now she won’t let up!! [ link in the bio ] @zelietimothy got drunk and we kept the camera rolling. Comment below after you,” he captioned the post.