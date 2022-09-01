‘This Isn’t a Good Representation’: Vivica A. Fox Slams Nick Cannon for Not Setting a Good Example for ‘the Foundation of Black Families’ Amid Latest Baby Announcement

Since 2011, Nick Cannon has welcomed eight children with five different women. In addition to sharing twins, Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, with pop diva and his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, the “Wild N’ Out” creator has a 9-week-old son, Legendary Love Cannon, with model Bre Tsi, and 1-year-old twins, Zion and Zillon Cannon, with Abby De La Rosa. He also fathered a son named Zen Cannon with model Alyssa Scott, who tragically passed away at five months old following his brain cancer diagnosis last December.

Last week, Cannon shockingly announced that he and Brittany Bell, were expecting their third child together. But not everyone is happy about it. Vivica A. Fox criticized the talk show host for having so many children with different women, causing more harm than good to the Black family structure.

Vivica A. Fox (L) and Nick Cannon (R). Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images, Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

“I just don’t like it,” she said on her show “Cocktails With Queens.” “Y’all can be like, ‘Well he got money this that and the third, but the foundation of Black families — especially a stronger father figure is needed.” She added, “This isn’t a good representation of it, in my opinion.”

Co-host Claudia Jordan agreed, saying Nick’s success shouldn’t cover for his actions. She claims he should be held to the same standard as some of the public does with rapper Future, who has eight kids with eight different women. She went on to express concern about how much time Cannon spends with his children while running his successful empire.

Nick Cannon announces he is expecting his 10th child with Brittany Bell. pic.twitter.com/ha3CseK0MI — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 24, 2022

“And not be there to take pictures and it’s cute and ‘Omg I’m at the birthday party,'” said Fox. “Children deserve a father figure, especially young boys. They need positive father figures, especially African-Americans ’cause they Black.”

Fox said it’s bigger than “just providing a check” when it comes to raising children.

After sharing a clip from their discussion on Instagram, fans began sharing their opinions on Cannon’s having several children with multiple women. Many agreed with Fox but a few said the way the comedian lives his life is “none of our business.” Others touched on the difference between forming families and ‘making babies.’ Here’s what others had to say.

“Agree with vivica… it’s just sad to see. A mess.”

“Nick is spreading his legacy.”

“Nick is tripping point blank. Money does not buy time and attention.”

“I think it’s strange how many people think it’s okay for him to just be making babies in homes he isn’t residing in.”

“In this day and age, kids deserve both parents all the time, not a parent that continues to keep adding more kids. Are we not seeing life is hard enough and a check is not the answer to everything, lots of time energy and love is needed smh.”