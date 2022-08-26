‘We Do Not Care Anymore. He Has a New Child Every Month’: Fans React After Nick Cannon Shares That He Is Expecting Another Child

Nick Cannon recently sent shock waves online after the comedian revealed that he is about to become a father for the 10th time.

Cannon, who shared the news on Aug. 24 on Instagram, disclosed that the expectant mother is Brittany Bell. Bell and Cannon share two children, a son Golden Sagon Cannon, 5, and a 1-year-old daughter named Powerful Queen Cannon.

Nick Cannon reveals he’s expecting his ninth child by sharing clips of a maternity shoot with the expectant mom Brittany Bell. @nickcannon/Instagram

Cannon revealed the pregnancy announcement by sharing behind-the-scenes clips of the joint maternity shoot. Throughout the clip, the “Wild N’ Out” host gave fans a view of the intimate moments the pair shared with each other and their children.

Although Cannon didn’t share the child’s gender, he did, however, hint he may be welcoming another boy to his family by writing the caption, “Time Stopped, and This Happened…@missbbell #Sunshine #SonRISE.”

As the announcement made its rounds on social media blog sites, fans mentioned how unimpressed they were by the news. One individual went as far as to say Cannon’s pregnancy news is getting out of control.

“ATP don’t announce it .. we not surprised.”

“This is getting out of hand..”

“We do not care anymore. He has a new child every month.”

“Every time I refresh Instagram nick got someone pregnant. Damn.”

Among the previous responses, others bashed Cannon for being irresponsible by having multiple children with different women. One wrote, “Reckless behavior. I can’t respect it. Don’t care how much money he got.”

Another said, “This isn’t funny and I really don’t understand how y’all don’t see how problematic this is. If a woman did what he’s done…. Comments would be IMMENSELY different.”

A third social media user stated, “Nothing about this is cute idc how much money he has he can’t physically be a father for all these kids milestones, birthdays, events etc all over the place.”

In addition to the two children Cannon has with Bell, the “Drumline” actor shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan, and Monroe Cannon with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, an 8-week-old son Legendary Love Cannon with Bre Tsi, and 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillon Cannon with Abby De La Rosa.

Cannon also fathered a son named Zen Cannon with model Alyssa Scott. Zen tragically passed away at 5 months old last December following his brain cancer diagnosis.