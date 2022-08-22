‘He Feeling Emotions All Right..He Still Love Her’: Nick Cannon’s Video Dancing to Mariah Carey’s ‘Emotions’ with Daughter Monroe Derails When Fans Read Into His Song Selection

Nick Cannon and his oldest daughter Monroe seem to be making for quite an adorable father-daughter duo on social media.

While draped in blankets, Cannon and Monroe twirled, danced and shimmied their way to the ground while singing Mariah Carey’s 1991 hit record “Emotions.” The sweet clip was shared to the “Wild N Out” creator’s social media on Aug. 18. It was seemingly recorded in the room of the 11-year-old Cannon shares with Carey, judging by the canopy-like bed that would be more than befitting for Carey’s Mini Me.

Nick Cannon dancing with his daughter Monroe Photo: Nickcannon/TikTok

“No better way to start our day!! All in our #Emotions!!” wrote Cannon about the post. The duo’s special time together was admired by Cannon’s followers. They left comments such as, “Aww what a special moment,” and “This Joy is a beautiful sight.” One person even gassed Cannon and Monroe’s egos by writing, “Yall got the acting down. Yall hit those notes perfectly. Yall a talented crew.”

Monroe is one-half of Cannon and Carey’s fraternal twins, the other being Moroccan. The formerly married couple welcomed their first children together in April 2011. Cannon and Carey married in 2008, but six years later they announced their separation. “There’s no hard feelings and ill will,” Cannon told PEOPLE in 2017. He added, “Ultimately, it’s about putting the kids first and making sure they have the best childhood they could possibly have.”

Fans who peeped that Cannon tagged his ex-wife in his post could not help but comment “He still loves Mariah,” and “He be sweating her,” as two comments reflected. Another person commented, “I really hope you guys get back together!! Because you belong together.” A fourth wrote, “He feeling Emotions all right..he still love her as he said before.”

While neither has remarried, the “I’m a Gigolo” rapper has gone on to have more children, with the total now at eight. His most recent is a baby boy, Legendary, with model Bri Tiesi. Cannon also shares 5-year-old Golden “Sagon” and 19-month-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 13-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with DJ Abby De La Rosa. This past December, Cannon announced that his son Zen, whom he shares with model Alyssa Scott, passed away after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Even with his hectic schedule and large brood of children, the former talk show host has managed to find ways to spend meaningful moments with each of his children. “So love the way u spend time with all ur kids ! God bless you nick,” wrote a fan.

“The Boy finds time for everybody, I don’t know how he do it and I’m in the circle,” wrote a second person. Another social media user wrote, “I love it. He really loves his kids and they really love him which is so so precious.” “The eldest! Lady Monroe will play a vital role in all her sibling’s lives!” commented another individual.