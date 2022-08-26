‘A Family Slay’: Tammy Rivera and Daughter Charlie Stop Fans In Their Tracks With Their ‘Fly’ Outfits

Tammy Rivera and her teenage daughter Charlie Rivera‘s taste in fashion became a hot commodity on social media after the 36-year-old revealed that they attended a pop-up shop event for Paris Laundry over the weekend.

According to the company’s official social media account, Paris Laundry is described as a luxury men’s clothing brand. The company was created by Guy Samuel over a year ago and has received countless support from artists in the entertainment industry, including Future, Lil Baby and Jeezy.

Tammy Rivera and her daughter Charlie Rivera cause a commotion on social media after the duo attends a pop-up shop event. Photo:@charlesangelll/Instagram

In an Instagram post shared on Aug. 21, Tammy and Charlie were seen putting their best foot forward as they rocked the brands’ ensembles at the event, which was held the day before in Atlanta, Georgia.

The images showcased Tammy sporting an oversized black shirt with thigh-high boots as Charlie wore a white and silver shirt with matching shorts and pink high-top sneakers. In addition to the upload, Tammy wrote the caption, “Bro @ceoflashy called me and niecy pulled up in @parislndry #AFamilySlay.”

As fans viewed the photos, many raved over how good the mother-daughter duo looked.

“Why Charlie hollin like this Can’t wait to see what she do to the fashion industry in her near future!”

“I felt the vibe through the pic on the first photo.”

“@charliesangelll it’s the mother & daughter 4 me (fire emoji).”

“Your daughter is a vibe.”

“Fly s–t only.”

Among the previous responses, others complimented Tammy on her black thigh-high boots. One wrote, “The boots (heart eye emoji).” Another said, “The shoes you have on are EVERYTHING.”

Hours following the original post, Tammy took to her Instagram account again to show off multiple views of her and Charlie’s attire by sharing a video that featured Beyoncé’s song “Energy” as the background track.

She wrote the caption, “This that Kodak ENERGY. Ft. @tammiesangel.”