‘The Shade Is, Ginuwine Still Got It!’: 90s’ Fans Defend Ginuwine After His Recent Performance Becomes a Running Meme

Singer/songwriter Ginuwine has been the face of a few comical memes recently after his quirky dance moves during one of his performances made its way onto the internet.

The D.C. native was seen grooving to his 1998 classic hit, “Same Ol’ G” as he swiftly dragged his right leg followed by his left leg across the dance floor while giving intimate eye contact to whoever was recording the video. As the tape came to a close, viewers could noticeably hear laughter of amusement coming from behind the camera.

Ginuwine. (Photo: @ginuwine/Instagram)

People have recreated the video of the 1990s heartthrob and imitated his dance moves while others compared his moves to cartoon characters. It didn’t take long before some comparisons became callous, one connecting Ginuwine to “Family Guy” character Quagmire.

Somebody said Ginuwine looks like Quagmire and I’ve been weeping ever since. 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/23frTroKAs — Somebody’s Fine Mama 💋🫶🏾 (@BombshellCole) August 23, 2022

All of the jokes prompted OG fans of the performer to defend his name on Twitter.

@ThereGoTerry bashed those who were making fun of the “Differences” singer and gave Ginuwine his well-deserved flowers in a tweet that read, “They might be laughing at Ginuwine today, but tell me who was seeing him in his prime? They don’t look like this no more… I’ll wait”

They might be laughing at Ginuwine today but tell me who was SEEING him in his prime? They don’t look like this no more. I’ll wait… pic.twitter.com/IkPEaXwRPy — ThereGoTerry (@ThereGoTerry) August 22, 2022

Many others responded to the tweet that has reached over 1,900 retweets and remembered some of Ginuwine’s most iconic moments in the ’90s and early 2000s.

“The shade is, Ginuwine still got it! Where he messed up is he forgot he ain’t tight LIKE THIS no more and didn’t strut accordingly. But ask y’all mommas if they would make 2022 Ginuwine y’all step-daddy. They’ll have that U-Haul moving him within 48 hours.”

The shade is, Ginuwine still got it! Where he messed up is he forgot he ain’t tight LIKE THIS no more and didn’t strut accordingly.



But ask y’all mommas if they would make 2022 Ginuwine y’all step daddy. They’ll have that U-Haul moving him in within 48 hours. — Skylar Ezell writer and #AMERICAHASAPROBLEM (@Skylar_Writer) August 23, 2022

“Y’all remember him in the ‘One In A Million’ video. He said not one word… he was just eye candy.”

Y’all remember him in the “One In A Million” video. He said not one word…he was just the eye candy. pic.twitter.com/thsRumZ4vR — #LadyRubyStanAccount❤️ (@ScorpBliss78) August 23, 2022

“Ginuwine was the first man I distinctly remember being attracted to… at 5 years old”