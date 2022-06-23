‘Protect Your Peace at All Cost’: Keshia Knight Pulliam’s Shares Message About ‘Energy’ and Fans Can Relate

Keshia Knight Pulliam let it be known on social media that she has no time for nonsense. In a recent Instagram post Keshia was seen lying in bed as she discussed her time and energy. She used itssoulofficial’s audio sound on Instagram video in which she said, “I am on a very strict energy diet.” She continued, “If it doesn’t feel like love or joy or peace or kindness I don’t want it.”

Keshia captioned her post, “My forever #mood [peace sign, read heart].” Many people agreed with Keshia in the comments as well.

Keshia Knight Pulliam. (Photo: @keshiaknightpulliam)

Tamera Mowry made an appearance in her comment section and wrote, “Yes mammmmm.” “Baby Boy” actress, A.J. Johnson also dropped a comment that said, “I’ll have an order of peace with extra joy please!!” To where Keshia replied, “Yes!”

The 43-year-old’s husband, Brad James even added his two cents in; he commented, “#wise words [wink emoji].” under her audio post.

Fans agreed and commented under her post as well. “Protect your peace at all cost!” A fan wrote, “Write my prescription for that!” Another fan said.

One fan left a sweet paragraph for the actress that said, “Sending lots of love, prayers and positivity your way. For all of us who grew up with you, you are like a family member to all of us. Tomorrow is a brand new day [heart emoji] [prayer emoji].”

Keshia has been in the spotlight for quiet some time. Though she began her acting career at just 9 months old, folks know Keshia for her role as the youngest daughter Rudy Huxtable in “The Cosby Show.”

Keshia was 5 years old when she landed the role. Since then she’s had many other roles, notably her role as Miranda in “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne” and her role as Candace in “Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail.”

The actress can now be seen on Lifetime Network as the new host for “Married at First Sight: Afterparty.”