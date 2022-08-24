‘Bruh You’re Openly Admitting That You Cheated on Mya?’: The Game Slammed After He Claims He Dated and Later Cheated on Singer Mýa

Rapper The Game spilled tea on his past relationship with singer Mýa and how it all went south in a recent interview with Carl Anthony Lamarre on CEEK’s “The Debut Live.”

The “Hate It Or Love It” rapper confessed he “manifested” Mýa into his life after watching her in the “Ghetto Superstar (This Is What You Are)” music video back in 2005.

The Game (L) and Mýa (R). Photo: @losangelesconfidential/ Instagram @myaplanet09/ Instagram

However, their romance quickly came to end after The Game stood up the R&B singer on Valentine’s Day to kick it with someone none other than Tiffney Cambridge, who later had children with him.

In the interview, the 42-year-old explained how it all unfolded by stating, “We were supposed to spend Valentine’s Day together in Miami,” he continued, “On that day I pulled up on my baby momma, we didn’t have no kids yet, I’m in my Bentley and she was in a Benz and she looked good and looked good and we kicked it with each other on Valentine’s Day.”



Mýa apparently, “dumped the f—” out of The Game once she found out as well as flying to his house in LA to receive closure.

“She didn’t just dump me, she brought her daddy to my house in L.A. They flew here to talk to me and I had to explain to Mýa why I broke her heart and give her closure and yeah, that was it.”



Mýa’s father was already uncertain about The Game to begin with after he called her a “R&B b—” in his song “Dreams” that featured her in the music video.

While neither the now-42-year-old Mýa nor The Game has spoken to each other since the whole fiasco, The Game affirmed there’s no bad blood on his part, as he called Mýa a “sweet, amazing person.”



Years have passed since the former pair have been linked to each other, which prompted fans to question The Game’s point in bringing her up during his interview.

“What point do you get for fumbling dope women?”



“And folks say women talk too much”

“Mya dodged a major bullet”

“Bruh you’re openly admitting that you cheated on Mya?”



A lot of fans compared The Game’s cheating confession to Irv Gotti’s confession regarding his alleged relationship with singer Ashanti.

“All these washed up clowns wanna have taxi cab confessions now. We do not care”

“All these women choosing themselves and here go these ashies reminiscing.”