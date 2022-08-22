‘Get Your Information Right’: Jermaine Dupri Slams Accusation That He and Other Notable Producers Stole Beats in the ’90s

Jermaine Dupri has rightfully earned his numerous career accolades, and for anyone suggesting otherwise, he has a few choice words.

The producer recently hit back at claims that he, and other notable music producers, were among those who falsely took credit for the work of lesser know producers in the past. The accusation stemmed from remarks made by fellow producer Self Service during his appearance on the “My Expert Opinion” podcast hosted by Math Hoffa.

Jermaine Dupri. (Photo: @jermainedupri/Instagram

During the episode, Self claimed, “Puff did it, Irv did it and Jermaine Dupri. N—gas with them names, they were getting beats from other n—gas. Dre did it.” Now, more than eight months after the episode aired, it seems to be the topic of discussion. But this time, Dupri has joined in on the conversation to rebut the legacy-tarnishing allegations.

While in the studio with his longtime collaborator producer Bryan-Michael Cox, the So So Def founder was adamant that he is not a culprit in jacking beats. “He said in the ’90s that it was a going thing for producers with a name to take n—gas beats, right. And he named Irv Gotti, he named Puff Daddy, and he was about to say DNY, but I guess he thought about how they was gon’ beat his ass, so he didn’t say they name — but then he said my name,” said the Atlanta native.

“N—ga, get the f—k outta here with that s—t!” he added as Cox chimed in on the topic. Cox, who is widely known for his contributions to chart-topping R&B records, added that there was in fact a narrative about producers stealing music in the 1990s. “And by the way, that might be true. But my n—ga Self Service, whoever the f—k you is, that don’t come over. Don’t bring that s—t over here with me,” interjected Dupri in the video posted to Instagram on Aug. 19.

Dupri has been recognized for his countless records with vocal juggernaut Mariah Carey, as well as for helping Atlanta connect to the resurgence of R&B in the 1990s with popular girl group Xscape. But that’s not all the mega-producer is capable of. In 2018, he was inducted in the Songwriters Hall of Fame. His musical talents helped catapult the careers of Bow Wow, Usher, TLC and Da Brat.

“I make my beats. I write my songs. Me and Brian, we work together. This is what the f—k we do,” he added before issuing a stern warning to others. “Leave that s—t to somebody else. And for anybody else out there thinking that, keep that s—t over there where y’all at. We make records over here. N—gas go in the studio and do what the f—k we gotta do. If you ain’t never seen me in the studio, then don’t make that statement about me. Get your information right.”

Self Service, who has worked with DMX, Jay-Z and The Diplomats to name a few, briefly addressed Dupri’s remarks during an Instagram Live on Aug. 21. “I did it speaking on my personal experiences with producing some of my records. …JD’s name came up at the end because that was the same era, know what I’m saying? I don’t wanna drag this s—t out with him either. … The whole subject was beats. When you produce a record — my records that I produce, I produce by my hand. I didn’t have a keyboardist come in. I didn’t do none of that other mess,” he said.

Before abandoning the issue all together, he added. “He actually validated what I said by doing his rebuke video with another producer, that they’re working together, in the f—king video.”