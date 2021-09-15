‘Put Some Respect on JD’s Name’: Fans Come to Jermaine Dupri’s Defense After Diddy Said Dr. Dre Is the Only Producer Worthy of a ‘Verzuz’ with Him

Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has responded to Jermaine Dupri’s request to challenge him in a “Verzuz” battle, but it’s probably not the response the Atlanta super producer was expecting.

Following an explosive battle between Ja Rule and Fat Joe at Madison Square Garden Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York City, JD felt compelled to call out the Bad Boy Record Label founder in a Twitter post. “Somebody let @Diddy know I’m @thegarden right now! And he gon need some training for me,” he wrote.

It wasn’t long before the “Hello Good Morning” artist responded to Dupri’s apparent invitation. However, the 51-year-old politely declined, claiming Dupri had a limited amount of hits in his discography.

“Beloved you my n-gga but your arms too short to box with God!!! You aiint got enough hits,” the three-time Grammy award winner wrote. “I’ll smash you with just biggie n Mary. But I do have the upmost respect on you as a musical legend,” he added.

Though both artists started their illustrious careers relatively early, one has more hits than the other. According to their production discographies, Diddy has only produced around 250 different records for various artists, including himself. Dupri nearly doubles that number with around 400 songs.

Diddy instead wanted to go head to head with another legendary producer, Dr. Dre. “Dre the only one can get in the ring w me,” he added.

Fans were quick to come to Dupri’s defense, including one Twitter user who commented, “Well that may be true, but let’s make a rule that you can’t use any records of artists you still owe a check to and let’s see who wins.”

“Now wait. Put some RESPECT on JD,” write another fan who proceeded to name recording-breaking artists Dupri has produced. They continued, “He got Xscape, Bow, Brat, JE, Mariah, Jay, etc to his name. Let’s not be disrespectful.”

“I ain’t gon lie Diddy…ya wrong,” wrote another fan. “He made Bow Wow. ‘Money Ain’t A Thang’ was CRAZY. Xscape. Let’s Get Married Remix. Welcome to Atlanta was the 2000s Old Town Road (16 remixes 😭😭jk) Kris Kross. Ushers ‘You Make Me Wanna’..Bruh I could keep goin. JD is certified steppa.”

In a second post, they added, “He damn near made My Way & Confessions for Usher. Destiny’s Child. Mariah. Ludacris. Dem Franchize Boyz. Janet f-ckin Jackson. Da Brat. Monica. Lil Kim (Not Tonight). Shhiiiidddd.”

In March, it was revealed Dr. Dre once rejected an chance to appear on the social media-born musical competition after he watched Teddy Riley and Babyface go head to head on April 18, 2020. The event’s co-creator Swizz Beatz described to “The Breakfast Club” how Dre backed out of an Pepa ran em by saying he couldn’t “be a part of nothing that sound like that, my legacy is quality.”