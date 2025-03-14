‘Wait a Minute’: Jermaine Dupri Calls Out Dawn Robinson’s Homeless Claim, While Her Ex — Who Labeled Her a ‘Spoiled B—ch’ — Offers Her a Job

The music industry has been buzzing about former En Vogue singer Dawn Robinson and her decision to live in her car for the past three years. Everyone from producers, former artists and her family have weighed in lending support, concern and opportunity.

During an interview on Instagram Live, Jermaine Dupri cast doubt on Robinson’s story as he noted, “It was her choice to live in the car.”

Former En Vogue singer Dawn Robinson’s recent claims she’s living in her car have been treated with some skepticism by Jermaine Dupri. (Photos: OfficialDawnRobinson / YouTube; Charley Gallay/Getty Images for City of Hope; Paras Griffin/Getty Images for TV One and Urban One Honors)

“From my understanding for her to speak on it the way she spoke on it, she was basically saying that she saw other peole living in their vans and living in RVs and she welcomed the idea of doing this,” Dupri stated in a clip captured by Live Bitez.

He continued in another clip, stating, “Having an assistant is not something you should even think about if you don’t have no money. Right? I’m bringing this up because Dawn when she was telling the story in her car today about her living in her car for the last three years. She said, ‘I was telling my assistant,’ and when she said that I was like, ‘Oh, sh-t. Wait a minute. Wait a minute.’”

The So So Def producer said hearing that “changed my whole vibe of what I was watching,” referring to Robinson’s video confession.

“Because ain’t no godd-mn way she got an assistant and she ain’t got no money. Ain’t no way,” Dupri added. “She might not have all the money in the world, but she definitely not broke with an assistant.”

Robinson repeatedly mentioned in her now viral video that she had an assistant named Niecy who she described as one of the three people keeping her going. She said the other two are her brother, Evan, and her former mother-in-law.

Andre Allen, ex-husband of former Lucy Pearl singer, has stepped forward with a job offer to Robinson with Hilton Brands that would provide her with free medical benefits from day one and paid time off to continue pursuing music if she chooses, reports TMZ Hip Hop.

The controversial offer comes years after Allen allegedly got Robinson removed from TV One’s “R&B Divas: LA” following a heated dispute over allegations she made about him on the show.

Allen, who was married to Robinson from 2003 to 2010, claims he orchestrated her short-lived reunion with En Vogue before the arrangement fell apart. But it seems now he’s prepared to help since she’s fallen on hard times.

Days prior, Robinson posted a nearly 19-minute video on social media that said, “You guys, for the past three, almost three years, I have been living in my car. I said it. Oh my God, it’s out.”

The ’90s singer, known for hits like “Don’t Let Go” and “Hold On,” explained that during the pandemic, she was living with her parents in Las Vegas until tensions forced her to leave.

“That was wonderful until it wasn’t,” she said. “I love my mom, but she became very angry. And a lot of her anger she was taking out on me, and I was her target all the time.”

After leaving her parents’ home, Robinson lived in her vehicle for a month until a manager convinced her to relocate to Los Angeles, putting her up in a hotel. The one-night stay stretched into eight months, but permanent housing plans repeatedly fell through.

Despite her circumstances, Robinson shared that she “felt free” living in her car, comparing the experience to “a camping trip,” and asked fans not to pity her.

Allen said that leaving the music industry “saved his life and finances,” and now he makes more money than he ever did in the music industry, even after earning two Grammy Awards.

The ex said he extended the hotel job offer before Robinson became homeless, stating she wouldn’t earn her worth in entertainment. The site alleges he cited her “ego” for declining the job.

The couple’s history is marked by public disputes and explosive allegations.

In 2008, Allen wrote a scathing MySpace post claiming Robinson “was signed up to porno sites & wanted to swing with other couples.”

He alleged that “before I got involved with her she admitted to sleeping with 17 men in one month from one swinging site.”

Allen didn’t stop there, calling Robinson “quite literally THE stupidest person I have ever met” and a “phony, nagging, complaining, two-faced, spoiled rotten B—CH.”

He also detailed why he believed various music collaborators had rejected her throughout her career.

Their contentious relationship became even more public during Robinson’s 2012-2013 stint on “R&B Divas: LA.”

When Robinson was noticeably absent from the reunion show, she claimed it was because she doesn’t “do buffoonery.”

According to Madame Noire, Allen asserted that he was responsible for her removal after she allegedly made false claims about him being physically abusive and fathering three children outside their marriage.

The now-Trump supporter threatened legal action against the network and producers but later stated, “The offending party was removed from the show and the taping of the reunion show. I feel properly vindicated enough to rethink my filing of the lawsuit and move on with my life.”

When The Shade Room picked up the story about Allen’s job offer, posting a picture of him in his Trump hat, social media erupted with opinions.

One person said that “He’s a clown just give her money,” as another shifted their attention to Robinson’s hair, “That silk press aint homeless.”

Some defended Allen: “Real… I still love you enough to not see you crash out.”

However, many agreed with Dupri in the comment section of The Jasmine Brand’s post., writing, “Yeah, because how much business are you handling in the car that you need a car? Use your assistant’s salary to get a place to stay.”



Another said, “A homeless person having a whole assistant is diabolical.”

While a third noted, “That lady said she was living in her car by choice. She also said ‘don’t feel sorry for me’ …. Never not one time did she say she was broke !! She playing chess not checkers!!”

Kandi Burruss responded to the news while on Instagram Live after a fan suggested the Grammy winner write a number one album for Robinson.

“It’s crazy how the world can just switch up on you,” Burruss said before changing the subject.

As of now, Robinson has not publicly responded to her ex-husband’s job offer, Jermaine Dupri’s claims. But her fans seem to be eager to her to make new solo music.