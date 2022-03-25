‘Me and JD Have No Work Chemistry’: Bow Wow Says He Regrets Signing with Jermaine Dupri

Just weeks after Jermaine Dupri defended himself and Bow Wow against critics who clowned the Grammy Award-winning producer over his decision to sign the rapper over artists such as Bruno Mars and Usher, it now appears that the “Like You” emcee isn’t so-so sure he feels the same way.

During a spontaneous four-hour Q&A session on Twitter this week, the 35-year-old stunned fans on social media with several disclosures, including one where he labeled his own albums “mid” and seemingly admitted that he regrets signing with the music executive.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 02: Bow Wow and Jermaine Dupri attend Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas on June 02, 2021 at Fox Theater in Atlanta, Georgia.

The incident began early Wednesday morning around 8 a.m. when the former So So Def rapper asked his Twitter followers, “What you wanna know? Ask me.” Questions began flooding in, when the emcee was asked what are his favorite albums, to which he answered, “Don’t care for any of my albums.” He also noted, “Don’t have a fav song. Really don’t care about em like yall do.”

Another fan pressed the question once more, and again Bow replied, “None of them. They all mid. Yall think im playing but im dead forreal.”

However, the biggest shock came when Twitter user @danii_nicole_30 wrote, “Everything happens for a reason… But if you could go back and change anything from the past what would it be?” Bow replied, “Stay w Snoop. And never signed w nobody else.”

Elsewhere, he went on writing things such as “I just wished I stayed w snoop” and that he and Jermaine Dupri have “no work chemistry,” noting that “I aint work with that boy in years. He do him and I do me.”

Fans online seemed taken aback by Bow’s feelings, including one Twitter user who wrote, “I f–k with u hard but u really be s—ting on Jd and soso def but my dawg y’all where running s–t for a long time everything y’all touched was a hit.” That person added, “I feel like everyone just saying that Jd brings the best out of all Soso def artist.”

Another person agreed, writing, “He’s the only person that can help u stay relevant via music.”

Snoop Dogg first discovered Bow when he was just a kid performing at a show in Los Angeles. During an interview with HipHopDX, Bow told the outlet that the West Coast legend was “somebody who’s responsible for my career, somebody who I would never turn my back on. Whatever he needs, he knows he can get it from me and vice versa, you know what I mean? I love him.”

Bow is reportedly working on his seventh and final album scheduled to be released sometime later this year. It will mark his first album in over a decade following his 2009 project, “New Jack City II.” Snoop is said to play a significant role in the forthcoming project, which is set to be released under Snoop’s newly acquired Death Row Records.