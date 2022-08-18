‘You Played a Huge Part: Diddy Sparks Ugly Debate After Asking ‘Who Killed R&B?,’ Fans Bring Up His Former Bad Boy Artists

Fans were ready to tussle after Sean “Diddy” Combs asked a very specific question on Twitter on Wednesday, Aug. 17. “Who killed R&B?” asked the music mogul responsible for the introduction of R&B acts such as Jodeci, 112, Faith Evans, Carl Thomas, Cassie, and the Queen of Hip- Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige.

As a 20-year veteran, the CEO of Bad Boy Records previously has spoken against the status of R&B music and today’s new generation of artists, who craft their own unique sounds. Many believe the music genre has evolved over the last few decades, while others say it’s been on a decline.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: (L-R) Babyface and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs speak onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In response, fans began sharing clips, videos and links to music from today’s R&B artists, including some who encouraged Diddy to search online. “It’s not dead,” said one individual. “You just have to be intentional in your search for it on streaming sites. Tons of talented artists out.”

It’s not dead. You just have to be intentional in your search for it on streaming sites. Tons of talented artists out. — President of Driven (@Tyke__T) August 17, 2022

A second person asked, “Aren’t you the career destroyer?”

“Facts,” replied another person, who mentioned former Bad Boy groups Making The Band, Danity Kane and Day26. All three groups were created on the hit MTV series, “Making the Band,” which ran from 2002 to 2009. Contestants from all over the world would competitively audition to sing or rap in a supergroup formed by Diddy. Those who made it through each round to the end got to live together in a house, work on their album and other activities.

Facts! Day 26, Danity Kane, Making the Band… — Kimberly Washington (@BeachBabyCali) August 18, 2022

“Hurt me with Danity Kane and Day26 alone,” wrote one person in reference to both groups who broke up numerous times over the years. Danity Kane downsized from a five-member singing group to a trio before dismantling for good in 2009. Lead singer Aubrey O’Day previously accused Diddy of not paying Danity Kane. Another said, “Day 26 was the next 112, but something happened to stop the momentum.”

Day 26 was the next 112, but something happened to stop the momentum. — David Alonso Taylor (@taylortechue) August 18, 2022

Danity Kane’s self-titled debut album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart in 2006, as did their sophomore album, “Welcome to the Dollhouse,” in 2008. That same year, Day26’s self-titled debut album peaked at number one on the same chart, and their sophomore effort, “Forever In a Day,” hit the number-two spot in 2009 — the same year they parted with Bad Boy.

Many have often speculated that some of Diddy’s artists moved on due to his bad contract deals or unreasonable requests, as suggested by former Bad Boy artist Ma$e. In response to asking who killed R&B, one fan told Diddy, “Acting like you don’t know YOU PLAYED a HUGE PART.. with your trash a– contracts.”

Acting like you don’t know YOU PLAYED a HUGE PART.. with your trash ass contracts‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/nEkVdHb6xO — Beyonce’s Breast (@GrandDameOfDc) August 18, 2022

Another said, “Look in the mirror. u act as if u didn’t have all these amazing artists and did them all wrong.” Yet, opposing viewers sided with Diddy and brought up his other accomplished artists from the Bad Boy roster that have maintained their longevity in the industry.

That person wrote, “Without diddy, we don’t get Mary J, Jodeci, 112, Faith and Day 26. What are you talking about? Lol he gave us classic real R&B.”

without diddy, we don’t get Mary J, Jodeci, 112, Faith and Day 26. What are you talking about? Lol he gave us classic real R&B. — No Rap In My Playlist (@Left_Lowry) August 17, 2022

Many have made claims about Diddy’s contracts for years. Willie Taylor of Day26 has also made claims about Diddy’s contracts in a since-deleted Instagram post, VIBE reports. Day26 recently reunited but in March, Taylor said being on the fourth iteration of “Making the Band” was an “experience,” but he wasn’t groomed for longevity. The Detroit singer said, “But the platform and contracts were all set for the failure of hungry talents.”

He added, “Learning Experience, you gotta understand that people will do to you whatever you allow them. So don’t let your passion drive you to the wrong destination #MTB4 Day26 / Danity Kane are talented groups but the situation in which we met was designed to fail.”

In 2020, Ma$e claimed Diddy trapped him into a bad business deal as a teenager that he was still navigating as an adult. As previously reported, the “Harlem World” hip-hop artist blasted the music executive for not accepting the $2 million he offered to buy back publishing rights for his music.