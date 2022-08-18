‘Lookin Like Black Barbie’: Fans Are Mesmerized By Kelly Rowland’s Gold Velvet Gown

Whenever Kelly Rowland steps out expect pure perfection, melanin, and sexiness. Her latest outfit has the gworls and guys going crazy on social media after attending Marsai Martin‘s 18th birthday over the weekend. Rowland wore a beautiful velvet gold dress that fit like a glove boasting with integrated gloves and a slit over the right thigh.

The 41-year-old paired the enchanting ensemble with long earrings, bright red lipstick, a pearl necklace, and a messy updo hairstyle. In reference to Martin’s “Shrek”-themed party, she captioned the photo, “Marsai’s Kingdom of FarFar Away!”

Kelly Rowland shines in a gold velvet gown for Marsai Martin’s 18th birthday party. (Photo: @kellyrowland/Instagram.)

Rowland’s stunning photos received over 538,940 likes on Instagram and her comments were flooded with heart-eye and fire emojis. Celebrity friends such as Jurnee Smollett, Gabrielle Union, Karrueche Tran, Meagan Good, Ciara, La La Anthony, Kierra Sheard, and dozens more chimed in the hype of the singer’s appearance.

“Okay, Kelly, you look absolutely gorgeous,” said Marjorie Harvey, while “Power” actress Naturi Naughton wrote, “Ok, I can’t take it!! Stunning.”

As a nod to Rowland’s hometown, one individual wrote, “TEXAS women hit different. You look FABULOUSSSSSS!!!!!”

Fellow Texas native Tina Knowles-Lawson said, “Yes, Kelly !!! Gorgeous !! Looks like you stepped out of the page of ‘Harlem Nights.’ This could have been great Gala Outfit.”

Fans continued fawning over the Grammy-winning vocalist, including JT of the City Girls,’ who recalled owning the famous Kelly Rowland Doll that Mattel made in 2005. She said, “I remember I had Kelly Barbie with the blue outfit!! You always was it, love you, Kelly.”

Another individual wrote, “Looking like Black Barbie.”

Fans were recently captivated by Rowland’s thigh-high dress, which she wore to the “Nope” movie premiere last month. The all-black outfit was embellished with mesh and cutouts on the sides.

Rowland was a member of one of the most prominent girl groups of all time, Destiny’s Child. The “Motivation” singer is also a multi-talented actress, author, designer, host, wife, and mother of two. She married music executive Tim Weatherspoon in 2014, and they share two sons, Titan, 7, and 1-year-old Noah.