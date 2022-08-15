‘It Depends’: Meagan Good Speaks About Being Open to Motherhood Amid Divorce from DeVon Franklin

Meagan Good still has her sights on one day becoming a mother.

The actress recently shared that while her life is under construction amid her divorce from DeVon Franklin, she is maintaining a positive outlook when it comes to the trajectory of her life and career. The “Day Shift” actress told “Entertainment Tonight” that she hopes this new season of life comes with, “a lot more directing. Hopefully kids at some point, or a kid.”

DeVon Franklin and Meagan Good. Photo: Devonfranklin/Instagram

Even while in the throes of her and Franklin separating their lives from each other, Good has found the silver lining in such a huge life change. “Man, it’s been amazing. It’s been such a crazy, crazy year, but it’s been like, so many blessings, so many good things, so much learning and growth,” she added.

Good, 41, has previously spoken about her desire to have children, but also that she felt it was important she explore different career endeavors first. Just last year, she opened up about freezing her eggs and the journey she had to take in order to get to a place of wanting to have children.

“I’m not in a rush. I know a lot of women — that’s what they look forward to,” she explained to Romper in 2021. She continued, “Motherhood is what they aspire to and I never really aspired to marriage, I never really aspired to motherhood, I was always very much focused on my career because that’s all I knew my whole life and it’s what I love.”

By the end of the year, Good and Franklin had announced their plans to divorce. In a December post, the couple shared that, “There’s no one at fault.” The post, which was shared to both Good and Franklin’s individual Instagram pages, continued, “We believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love. We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other.”

The studio executive and “If Not Now, When?” actress were married for nearly a decade before calling it quits. Franklin, who is also a minister, has since said that Good is still the love of his life and best friend.