‘It’s Taken Me a Long Time to Get Here’: Meagan Good Reveals That After Years of Putting It Off and Freezing Her Eggs, She’s Ready to Have Children

After taking her time to enjoy the success of her lengthy career and loving marriage, Meagan Good is almost ready to add the role of Mommy to her long list of credits.

During the Jan. 7 episode of “Established with Angela Yee,” 39-year-old Good opened up about her decision to hold off on having children, as well as the timeline she and her 42-year-old producer husband, DeVon Franklin, have agreed on regarding when they’ll be ready to add to their family.

Meagan Good and her husband DeVon Franklin Photo: @meagangood/Instagram

Yee, who cited “The Game” actress’ interview with Romper in which she detailed her experience during the process of having her eggs frozen, asked Good whether fans should be on the lookout for a baby bump any time soon starting at the 7:20 mark of the interview. The “Prodigal Son” actress admitted that she and her husband, neither of whom have children from previous relationships, were initially aiming to conceive this year, before COVID-19 threw a wrench in their plans, much like the rest of the world.

“I was thinking that I’d finish the show [Amazon’s yet-to-be-titled Tracy Oliver comedy] that I started back in January of last year and then that we would probably do it this year around this time and then the pandemic happened and, going back to the show, we still have like seven episodes left,” she explained. “So it’s like we’re looking at next year. ‘Shazam 2′ looks like it’s going to go in the middle of next year, so I think we’re looking at end of next year, but you know, I’m ’bout ready. It’s taken me a long time to get here.”

Good said her focusing on her career, as well as seeing her idol Halle Berry happily taking the postponed pregnancy path, are contributing factors to why she’s joining the 40+ first-time mom crew. “I’m like a big big Halle Berry fan and I have watched her my entire life and my entire career and when I saw that she had her first baby at like 40 I was like ‘I think I’m going to be like that.’ “

She continued, “I’m not in a rush. I know a lot of women — that’s what they look forward to. Motherhood is what they aspire to and I never really aspired to marriage, I never really aspired to motherhood, I was always very much focused on my career because that’s all I knew my whole life and it’s what I love.”

The Franklins aim to add to the family in late 2022. Photo: @meagangood/Instagram

Good also gave credit to her husband, the “Miracles From Heaven” producer, for helping his wife become comfortable with the idea of being a mom. Good credits him with opening her eyes to the fact that she can still be her authentic self within her marriage and also as a mom. “I love being a free nomad and hippie. Once I got married I realized that that can still work. You can still be who you are,” she told Yee. “It now has made me excited about motherhood because I’m like ‘Okay, I can work at both.’ I can still be the true identity of who I am and I can also be a mother and be a great one. I’ve just now gotten to that place and I’ll be 40 next year and I’m like ‘Okay, it’s about that time!’ “

Opening up about decisions that seem to go against the majority are never easy, but the “Think Like a Man” star chose to do so because she feels that the more people are being “real” about their struggles, the more we can all help each other in the long run.

“It’s never going to be an easy time, per se, but that’s why I like to have these conversations though because even though it’s like ‘Oh gosh, I’m telling my business,’ I think that we go through what we go through so we can help each other,” said Good. “I think that we should be transparent, we should be real about what we’re feeling and what we’re thinking because somebody else might be saying, ‘I don’t know. I wasn’t rushing to motherhood,’ and they’re feeling like a terrible person because that’s not something you say … but people feel that way; at the end of the day it’s good to let people know they’re not alone.”

“Established with Angela Yee” airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. EST on FOX Soul.