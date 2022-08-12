‘Brother It Don’t Stop Here’: T.I. Receives the Georgia Outstanding Citizen Award, One of Two Honors In Same Week

This week, rapper and actor Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., better known as T.I., was honored for community service in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, with one of the state’s highest recognitions.

On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the 41-year-old entertainer was presented with the Georgia Outstanding Citizen Award for contributing to his community through philanthropic and community initiatives. State Rep. Deborah Bazemore presented the award to the “Live Your Life” emcee at the Georgia State Capitol.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 01: Rapper T.I. performs onstage during the Legendz Of The Streetz tour at State Farm Arena on April 01, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

“In the grand scheme of things, we are only here on Earth in this life for a short period of time, and once we leave, people won’t remember the clothes we wore or the things we have,” T.I. said while accepting the award. He added, “We will only be remembered by what we meant to our family, our children and what we were able to do for others.”

The “No Mediocre” rapper was joined by his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle Harris, and sons Domani and Messiah at the distinguished ceremony.

The rapper’s contribution includes supporting multiple nonprofits, such as For The Love of Our Fathers, an organization that aims to improve the quality of care for people with Alzheimer’s disease and related forms of dementia. He also does work with his own nonprofit, Harris Community Works, an organization that “focuses on community impact projects that help improve lives through community transformation initiatives, civic engagement efforts, community outreach, and youth development programs,” according to its website.

Tip celebrated the moment with an Instagram post that featured a video clip from the event. In his post, the industry veteran wrote:

“So…You spend years grinding,fighting, clawing and climbing with what feels like the weight (&Hate)of the world on your shoulders….often times feeling like no one cares, notices, or appreciates your efforts, intentions or sacrifices … then BAM. God hits you it you face wit a blessing that shows you, you don’t know [excreta emoji].”

Fans and Hollywood peers flooded the star’s comments section with congratulatory remarks, including one fan who wrote, “Congratulations Tip very much deserved Legend.” Another person added, “Awesome! Congratulations on such great recognition by the state of Georgia. God is great!”

“Brother it don’t stop here!!” declared a third supporter. “Your legacy will be one for the ages!!!!! Just as you stated, you won’t “be remembered for the clothes you wore” but for all the amazing impact you’ve made for your family, our people, and humanity!”

The accolades did not stop there. The “Ant-Man” star was also awarded the Volunteers Achievement Lifetime Award from the Global International Alliance Program by President Joe Biden. The moment recognized the rapper’s 4,000 hours of service to the United States.

In another post, Tip thanked the president and Vice-President Kamala Harris and “everyone else who had a hand in making this possible…I’m Genuinely Grateful for these prestigious honors…& While I don’t know exactly what they mean specifically… it sure feels good to have em.”