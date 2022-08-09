‘Y’all Think I’m Mad at the Rock’: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reveals He’d Be a Pet to Megan Thee Stallion, Pardi Reacts In Since-Deleted Tweet

What celebrity would you want to be a pet of is not a question you hear every day, but that wasn’t an issue for actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson who quickly answered “Megan Thee Stallion” during a recent promotional appearance that left fans on social media rolling over with laughter.

The hilarious and unexpected moment occurred during a press run for his latest animated film, “DC League of Super-Pets,” co-starring comedian Kevin Hart. The interviewer posed both stars with several “pet” related questions such as “Do you think people look like their pets” and “Did you guys have any weird pets growing up.”

Pardison Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion (L) and Dwayne Johnson (R). Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage, Araya Doheny/WireImage

Lastly, the Hollywood stars were asked, “what celebrity would you want to be a pet to?” to which the Rock, without hesitation, said the “Body” rapstress, causing Hart to burst out laughing. When asked why the Houston native, the athlete-turned-actor said, “We don’t have to talk about that, OK?” Meanwhile, Hart chose Academy Award-winning actor Denzel Washington as his pet owner selection.

Johnson shared the clip on his Instagram page, where he gave a shout to Hart, Megan Thee Stallion, and Washington. Fans were cracking up in the comments sections, many of whom deemed the actors “My favorite duo.”

not Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson saying he'll be Meg Thee Stallion dog when they asked him who celebrity dog he'll be . LMFAOOOOO I FEEL YOU MY BOY . pic.twitter.com/bzqsqerqHX — Timbo 😎 (@TimboFionna) August 7, 2022

The reactions continued to pour in, including one user who wrote, “He’s said that’s my answer, mind your business. Y’all grown enough to know why.” Another person added, “He been thinking about that all day.” A third person quipped, “LMAOOO HE WASTED NO TIME.”

While the self-proclaimed hottie team captain did not respond to the “Black Adam” star, her boyfriend and rapper Pardison Fontaine caught wind of the actor’s remarks.

In the comment section of a blog post, the “Backin’ It Up” emcee fired back, “All our dogs is named after #s .. just teach ya wife to use seasoning.. You’ll be iight…” before adding, “Moana is the sh-t tho,” referencing the 2016 Disney animated movie starring the Johnson.

However, soon after, the rapper deleted the post after fans appeared to take issue with his response. In a series of Twitter posts, the New York native explained, “I deleted it (yesterday).. cus it seem like ppl took it wrong .. thought maybe my joke was in poor taste.”

The comment started all our dogs #s and ended with Moana is my shit 🗿.. I deleted it (yesterday).. cus it seem like ppl took it wrong .. thought maybe my joke was in poor taste 😂 — UNDER🎱ED (@pardi) August 8, 2022

Elsewhere he commented, “Of all the things to be worried about y’all think I’m mad at the Rock.”

Of all the things to be worried about y’all think I’m mad at the Rock 🪨 😂.. — UNDER🎱ED (@pardi) August 8, 2022

Megan and Pardi went Instagram official February 2021 after months of speculation, and the romance has been blossoming ever since.