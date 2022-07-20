Kevin Hart Shares Update on Actor Will Smith Nearly Four Months After Oscars Slap  

Comedian Kevin Hart recently gave a positive update about Academy Award actor Will Smith. It’s been nearly four months since the “King Richard” star shocked viewers when he left his seat at the 94th annual event and assaulted Chris Rock — who was presenting the following category — for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.

The Blockbuster movie superstar has remained mostly out of the public eye following the March incident, which ended with several issued apologies, his resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and a decade-long ban from all Oscars-related even both in-person and virtually.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 09: (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS, SPECIAL RATES APPLY) MTV Generation Award Honoree Will Smith (L) and host Kevin Hart pose backstage at the 2016 MTV Movie Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 9, 2016 in Burbank, California. MTV Movie Awards airs April 10, 2016 at 8pm ET/PT. (Photo by Jason Kempin/MTV1415/Getty Images for MTV)

However, when ET caught up with Hart at the premiere of his new animated movie “DC League of Super-Pets” in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 13, the comedian revealed that he spoke with the “I Am Legend” star and shared that since the ceremony the actor has been “in a better space.”

“Will is apologetic, you know, he’s in a better space, of course, than what he was after,” told Rachel Smith on the red carpet. Without directly defending the actions of the “Bad Boys” star, Hart said, “People are human, and as humans, sometimes we make mistakes. So it’s not about talking about the past; it’s about acknowledging the present and doing your best to move forward.”

Dozens of perhaps more-than-needed critics and industry figures have weighed in on the shocking moment. As for the “Hart to Heart” show host, he said that he “can get only hope that the two of them find a way to find some solace in that and move past it.” The 43-year-old actor continued, “I just like good energy. I love to see people be the best.”

He added, “I still love him, I still love Chris, and, you know, you can’t judge a person by one thing. Ultimately, life goes on, and people grow, so give him the opportunity to do so.”

Fan commentary appeared to support Hart’s remarks, including one YouTube user who wrote, “Yo Kevin hart is so wise about what he said about being humans, we make mistakes. We learn and move on. That’s called evolving. There’s no better way in life than learning from your mistakes and showing yourself around the world to share what it means to be human. We have all hearts and souls.”

Hart is no stranger to Oscars scandals. The award-winning star was set to host the 2019 Oscars but was forced to step down in December 2018 after refusing to apologize for past homophobic comments he made online. The star ultimately apologized on social media.