‘People Are Going … To Have Some Issues With Me’: Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson Discuss Married Life, Love, and What to Expect on ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Season 11

Season 11 of “Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta” returns with your favorite married couples Rasheeda and Kirk Frost, Mendeecees and Yandy Smith, and newlyweds Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson.

Kendra joined the “Love & Hip Hop” in 2019, as the lawyer girlfriend of the “It’s Going Down” rapper. The two dated exclusively for years before going public at an engagement party for Joc’s ex-Karlie Redd. Joc’s past infidelity nearly ruined their relationship, but the pair ultimately found their way back to love when the radio host proposed in 2019. The Robinsons exchanged vows in front of family and friends on in November 2021 and have been enjoying life as husband and wife since.

Atlanta Black Star caught up with Joc and Kendra to chat about marriage, Kendra’s roots, and what fans can expect on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.”

Rapper Yung Joc and his wife Kendra Robinson pose together. (Photo: @attorneykendra_robinson/Instagram.)

Kendra had high standards and expectations when the couple first started dating. It was the complete opposite of Joc’s ladies man persona which fans have grown to love since his introduction back in season 3. He’s the only man in the history of the “LHH” franchise to have a sit-down with all of his children’s mothers. The dad of eight expressed that he would like to have more children in the future but it has to be the right timing for both.

“You got to watch this show, ’cause me and Kendra on the ropes with a lot of things,” said Joc. “She’s very career-oriented, career-driven, and right now this is not a time in our life as a married couple where she’s ready for parenthood.”

He continued, “Because she wants to make sure that we can properly love on that child. She knows that it comes with sacrifice and a lot of it. And right now, it’s about being selfish is more so being responsible in a sense, because this woman gives her all to things.”

Joc's new GF finally meets Karlie Redd, and she isn't one for games… #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/miufxy0HGJ — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) April 23, 2019

At the moment, Kendra is intentionally focused on being a good wife and bonus mom to their family while still being the hustler that she is.

“I’m trying to be a good wife. I’m trying to be a good business mom because we have several children and I’m actively involved in their lives,” she noted. “So I’m just trying to focus on that and get that down packed and just build my businesses and stuff. And it sounds a little selfish, but I’m just not ready to be a biological mom right now.“

Kendra received a bachelor’s degree from Kentucky State University and a law degree from the Brandeis School of Law at the University of Louisville. She is also a member of Delta Sigma Theta and an active community leader in Atlanta. The South Carolina native now owns a law firm, a clothing line, and several LLCs. But she’s had to overcome adversity as a Black woman in her line of work.

“I guess earlier on I faced that a lot and it wasn’t until I made a name for myself in proving that, ‘Hey, I can try a case, I can do a real estate closing,” Kendra explained. “I’m very well versed in what it is that I do. So it wasn’t until I was able to just, like, gain that experience and actually do work and win cases and win certain issues and stuff that that I gathered that respect. So that was a big thing for me because I came to Atlanta like, ‘Oh, I’m about to make it big.’” She added, “I want to make I want to change life for my family.”

At 33, Kendra prioritizes grace, class, and balance in her personal and professional life. She wakes up motivated every day by the ability to support her loving family and friends.

“Every day when I get up, I hustle my brand. It’s not just for me, it’s not just for Jasiel and our family, but it is for my family. You know the Robinson blood, because I was a Robinson before I married him. He’s a Robinson, too,” said the reality star. “So, I’m just I’m a hustler. It’s in my blood. It’s in my spirit, and it’s just my life has pretty much thrown me into the fire as that. I’m living up to the creed of it.”

Kendra said “LHHATL” fans can expect a “full facet” view of her relationship with the 41-year-old she affectionately calls by his birth name, Jasiel. She said the new season will feature “some crying, some rejoicing,” and watching the couple “deal with adversities.” Majority are looking forward to Joc embracing his new role as Kendra’s husband, but some will be a little “mad.”

He said, “I think this season will definitely show challenges, different challenges for myself along the way as a man and as a husband, as a father, as a son, as a child of God. Before people really understand everything that’s going on, people are going to possibly have some issues with me.” Kendra added, “Possible my butt, they gon’ be mad. They gon’ be mad.”

“Love & Hip Hop: ATL” returns Monday, August 8, at 8 p.m. on VH1, followed by the new season of “Love & Hip Hop: Miami.”