‘It’s Scripted but Mama Dee Not’: Fans React After Bambi Reveals That LHHATL Is Scripted Following Momma Dee Controversy

Last week, “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Momma Dee admitted that she was no longer speaking to her son Darryl “Lil Scrappy” Richardson after receiving backlash for attending Shay “Buckeey” Johnson’s baby shower.

The scrutiny was because Scrappy, who is now married and shares children with Adizia “Bambi” Benson, was previously romantically linked to Johnson. Following that admission, Momma Dee also uploaded a text message screenshot allegedly sent from Bambi, telling the star to “keep the same energy” she has portrayed online about their alleged strained relationship.

Bambi from “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” responds to the controversy surrounding her and Momma Dee’s relationship. Photo:TMZ/Screenshot

On April 26, Bambi addressed the controversy during a virtual interview with TMZ’s “It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper” podcast. During the conversation, the 36-year-old expressed she doesn’t care about Momma Dee’s relationship with Johnson, despite many making a big deal out of it.

She said, “Well as you can see … I didn’t say anything. Like I had never even mentioned to her that I felt like it was a problem of her like having a friendship with Shay or anything like that. I honestly don’t care. I don’t have any type of issue with Shay. I don’t know her. So why would I even care that Momma Dee and her are friends?”

Bambi also discussed how the text message exchange with her mother-in-law transpired, following Momma Dee’s backlash from fans.

She explained, “So with that being said, like, I never said anything. She was arguing with a fan who mentioned me up under the post. And so the fan said that it was disrespectful. So then she just like went crazy and just started calling me insecure and I’m the reason why her and son isn’t speaking and all kind of stuff.”

Bambi added, “So I just text her, I’m like ‘Hey, like, what is going on? I honestly do not care about your friendship. But why are you dragging like me into this mess? It has nothing to do with me. Absolutely nothing.”

As the conversation shifted to Momma Dee’s post with the text message screenshot, Bambi expressed that although social media blog sites claim she “threatened” her mother-in-law, those accusations are far from true.

While mentioning she saw Momma Dee before the dispute, she said, “Yeah, I’ve seen all these blogs running with that narrative talking about, ‘Oh she threatened her mother-in-law.’ And I’m like ‘Where’s the threat?’ I said keep that same energy when you see me in person because I had just saw her and it was like ‘Oh hey, my daughter-in-law. Oh my God I love you.’ “

When Bambi described her relationship with Momma Dee outside of what is seen on “LHH: ATL,” she revealed that elements of the hit VH1 series were scripted.

“You know I’ve never been disrespectful to her besides what everybody sees on TV. Like you know everybody is working you know what I’m saying. Like we’re actors, actresses.”

She continued, “There are some very real elements of that television show but for the most part people trying to get their money.” When asked by Harper if past beef between her and Mama Dee is exaggerated, Bambi responded, “yeah.”

Bambi wrapped up the conversation by reiterating she’s “never been disrespectful” to Momma Dee and has always remained cordial, despite her crossing “several lines.” As Bambi’s interview began circulating online, many bypassed various parts of the star’s remarks and solely focused on her admission of “LHH: ATL” being scripted.

Fans expressed that despite the series’ storylines being amplified for views, the current rift between Bambi and Momma Dee is real.

“It’s scripted but Mama Dee not.”

“Well mama Dee wasn’t acting.”

“Nahh that lady REAL LIFE DO NOT LIKE YOU & SHE MAKES IT KNOWN ON AND OFF CAMERA.”

“Well what was real is Momma Dee not liking you though.”