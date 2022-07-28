‘She’s Been Great For So Long’: Charlamagne Tha God Is Unsure of Wendy Williams Comeback Following Divorce and Health Issues

Wendy Williams and Charlamagne Tha God have been industry friends for years since “The Breakfast Club” host was her intern on “The Wendy Williams Show.” The two are more friendly these days, but at different points in their careers they were estranged. And despite the show’s cancellation amongst other rumors, Charlamagne wishes nothing but a successful comeback for his former mentor.

“Can she make a comeback? I mean yeah, God willing,” he said during an appearance on E! News’ “Daily Pop” on Wednesday, July 27. “Will she? I don’t know. I would hate to see her go out this way, only because she’s been so great for so long.”

NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 28: WBLS on-air personalities Wendy Williams (L) and Charlemagne attend Irv “Gotti” Lorenzo’s Universal Motown Records Group party at the Utopia III September 28, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/Getty Images)

The TV personality host reminded hosts Loni Love and Adam Rippon about Wendy’s impact on the industry despite viewers who have negative opinions of her.

“Regardless of how you feel about Wendy Williams, love her or hate her, you can’t deny that she’s one of the most successful media personalities of all-time,” he explained. “Not just from radio, but to make the transition to television and do 13 seasons of a daytime talk show as a Black woman … that’s big.”

Wendy has battled a lot over the last few years but the biggest blow might have been ending her long-running television series earlier this year. Sherri Shepherd and other guest hosts filled in for the beloved talk show host for season 13 amid ongoing health issues and a financial dispute with Wells Fargo Bank.

“I don’t want to say going out this way because we don’t know if it’s the end,” said Charlamagne. “But I would hope that this is not the ending. I would hope that she gets healthy and gets to bounce back and bow out the way she wants to.”

With the Wendy Williams show coming to an end on Friday, I've compiled a thread of some of her most iconic moments pic.twitter.com/e5NJz2P4rc — 067 (@_Xorah_) June 14, 2022

In the midst of her crumbling marriage to ex-husband Kevin Hunter in 2019, Williams went to a sober living house for alcohol addiction. She reportedly left the facility and relapsed after finding out about Hunter welcomed a daughter with his decade-long mistress, Sharina Hudson.

Charlamagne is the person who introduced Hunter and Hudson, which likely caused friction in his relationship with “The Wendy Williams Show” host as well. Williams filed for divorce in April 2019, the same month she told her audience that Charlamagne reached out to possibly patch up their issues over dinner. Later that month on “The Breakfast Club,” the radio host blasted Hunter’s affair and crowned him “Donkey of The Day.”

Williams and Hunter finalized their divorce in January 2020, which was publicly told from her perspective in the 2021 Lifetime biopic, “Wendy Williams: The Movie.”