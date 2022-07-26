‘That Was So Fast’: Ciara Fans Are Shocked After Singer Reveals Younger Son Win’s Latest Milestone 

Ciara and Russell Wilson recently commemorated a milestone in their son Win Harrison Wilson‘s life at the happiest place on Earth.

The couple, which welcomed Win on July 23, 2020, brought in the toddler’s second birthday alongside their family by taking a quick trip to Disneyland. In an Instagram post shared on July 24, a day after Win’s birthday, Ciara gave fans a view of their adventures.

Ciara commemorates her younger son Win Harrison Wilson’s birthday by sharing a compilation video of the Disneyland celebration. Photo:@ciara/Instagram

The list included getting on various rides, meeting Disney and Marvel characters like Goofy and Captain America, random dance breaks, and a clip of the entire family singing happy birthday to the 2-year-old. In addition to the video, Ciara expressed in the caption how grateful she is to have given birth to Win, whom she described as the “sweetest, most energetic, and funniest.”

She wrote, “Our precious baby boy Win turned the BIG 2, and I’m so grateful! He’s the sweetest, most energetic, and funniest 2 year old you could ever know. The best little brother! He lights up every room he walks in! @DangeRussWilson I’m so proud of us! We are blessed! Mommy and Daddy love you so so much Win!! #HappyBirthday #2.”

As fans viewed Ciara’s upload, many sent well-wishes to Win on his special day.

“Happy Birthday Young Prince!!! The big 2… You have so many more beautiful Years to come! I love this Family may God continue to bless this union.”

“Win is such a big man now! Happy birthday Win.”

“Love seeing the family grow, Happy Bday Win!”

“Happy Birthday Win!!!!!”

Among the previous remarks, others mentioned how quickly Ciara and Russell’s son Win has aged. One wrote, “That was so fast.” Another said, “Wait how is he two already?..I’m lost thought he was turning one.” A third person posted, “Wow, time flies…Happy Birthday Win.”

Ciara’s birthday shoutout to Win came around the same time Russell shared a heartfelt message about the toddler.

While sharing a similar video, he wrote, “WIN!!! TWO!!! Glory! Grateful for the anointing over your life! God blessed us with you! You bring so much joy and love to our family. You are destined to encourage, challenge, and make the world a better place! Keep WINNING young King! Love Daddy & Mommy.”