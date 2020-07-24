‘How Did She Do That?’: Ciara Sings ‘Happy Birthday’ Just Minutes After Welcoming Her Baby Boy Into the World

Win Harrison Wilson is finally here! Ciara gave birth to her third child and second with her NFL player husband Russell Wilson on Thursday, July 23, and the Texas native held her son close to her chest and welcomed the newborn with the sound of her sweet voice just after his birth.

Wearing a black mask and reclining in a hospital bed, the 34-year-old singer sang “Happy Birthday” to her bundle of joy in a Friday, July 24, Instagram post.The mother of three looked gorgeous as her hair ran wild and complemented her makeup-free face. The baby, who was born weighing 8 pounds, 1 ounce, was sleeping while she was hitting her famous high notes.

Ciara sings “Happy Birthday” to her baby boy Win Harrison Wilson just minutes after giving birth. (Photo: @ciara/Instagram)

Ciara seemed concerned about her son taking a nap, asking doctors, “He’s doing OK? He’s quiet. He’s Ok though, yeah?” The nurses cheerfully said, “Yeah!” She said: “I can hear him. The little sounds. I haven’t been able to really see his face yet. I can’t wait.” A nurse in the background gushed, “Oh he’s so cute.” Ciara captioned the video: “Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You! Win Harrison Wilson.”

Several fans completely melted over the heartwarming footage. People wrote comments like “Congratulations to you all!!! Welcome to the world Win!! ❤️🙏🏾” and “How did she do that after giving birth???? Superwoman! 😁 Congrats! HBD Win❤️” underneath the clip.

Russell Wilson, Ciara, and baby Win Harrison Wilson (Photo: @dangerusswilson/Instagram)

Ciara and Russell announced in January via Instagram that they were expecting their second child together. The couple had an at-home gender reveal in April where they announced that their baby would be a boy. Ciara and Russell tied the knot in July 2016 and are the proud parents to their 3-year-old daughter Sienna Princess Wilson. Ciara is also a mother to her 6-year-old son Future Zahir Wilburn, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé Future.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback revealed in recent interview with Kevin Hart that Ciara was due sometime in August, so the “Level Up” singer apparently had her baby a few weeks early. Congrats to the happy couple!