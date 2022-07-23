‘Trynna be Boo’d Up Like Y’all’: Fans Gush Over Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Recent Instagram Picture

Nearly two years into their relationship, Simone Biles and her fiancé Jonathan Owens still seem madly in love with each other.

Simone posted a photo of her with her longtime boyfriend that showed the 4’11″ gold medalist looking up at the 5’11″ Houston Texans football player as they both admiringly gazed into each other’s eyes while he had his arm hugging her side.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens @simonebiles/Instagram

She captioned the picture, “Bad and Boozy [champagne glass] [white heart],” where he responded under the photo, “Can’t get enough [smile emoji] [red heart].”



While Owens can’t get enough of his future wifey, fans can’t seem to get enough of them. There were many comments under Simone’s post from people who expressed wanting what the couple has.

“Trynna be boo’d up like y’all fr”

“I want this kind of love”

“Why are y’all this perfect”

Biles and Owens met in 2020, just as COVID-19 lockdown began. The two made it official in August, and Simone made their relationship “Instagram official” with a sweet photo of the two of them, captioning it, “It’s just us.”

In an interview with Texas Monthly back in 2021, Jonathan expressed how the pandemic helped form him and Simone’s foundation of friendship, which then further strengthened their romantic relationship.

He told the magazine, “It [pandemic] was one of the few times in her life where everything was just shut off and she couldn’t do anything. So we used it to get to know each other- really get to know each other. It created our bond and made it stronger. Now I’m so thankful.”

The pair recently gotten engaged earlier this year in February and the two wasted no time uploading a series of photos that showed Jonathan proposing and captured Simone’s reaction.

Smiling uncontrollably in the photos, Simone shared the news on her Instagram by captioning the six pictures, “The easties yes. I can’t wait to spend forever and ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! Let’s get married FIANCE.”

Jonathan also posted the series of photos and captioned his post, “Woke up this morning with a fiance.”

According to People Magazine, “Biles said her wedding is ‘definitely going to be next year.’”

It looks like 2023 will be an exciting year for the couple as they plan to meet each other down the aisle and exchange their vows.