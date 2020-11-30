‘She Keep a Fine Man’: Simone Biles Flicks It Up with Her Boo

Simone Biles is getting all the praise from fans after posting another set of pictures up with her boo. On Nov. 29, she uploaded two photos of her and her boyfriend Jonathan Owens showing a little public display of affection to each other on Instagram.

The first picture shows Biles sitting on Owens’ lap as they share a kiss, and in the second the couple smile directly at the camera.

Simone Biles and boyfriend Jonathan Owens. (Photo: @simonebiles/Instagram)

The caption of the photos says, “good food better company.”

Her Houston Texans practice squad player boyfriend responded, saying, “Always a good time with you.”

Fans raved over the cute couple in the comments.

One said, “Ugh I’m gushing you guys are so beautiful together … so happy for you Simone.”

Another person wrote, “Look at this beautiful black love.”

People also cheered Biles on for always being able to pull really attractive men.

A fan wrote, “She always keep a fine man by her side.”

Someone else jokingly said, “She always gets the fine ones too. What’s the secret Simone?”

Simone Biles and boyfriend Jonathan Owens. (Photo: @simonebiles/Instagram)

The Olympics champion announced on Instagram in August that she and Owens were a couple when she posted two photos of him standing behind her while she smiled.

The photos were captioned “It’s just us.”

Since the initial post, the 23-year-old has continued to upload pictures here and there of her and her new man. It’s not clear when and where the athletic couple met, but many people were taken aback by the announcement because they did not realize Biles had ended her relationship with gymnast Stacey Ervin Jr.

For the most part, Biles kept the breakup quiet, but in July during an interview with Vogue she spoke more about ending the almost three-year relationship. She revealed that “It’s hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it. But it was for the best.”