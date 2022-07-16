‘They Gave You Yo Money Back Girl’: Wendy Williams Fans Hilariously React to Video of Talk Show Host Shopping In High-end Stores

Wendy Williams went for a casual look as she stepped out for a day of luxury shopping. The Emmy-nominated former daytime talk show host paid a visit to the Louis Vuitton store in a video shared on her Instagram account Monday, July 11.

“This is what we do. Louis Vuitton or nothing,” she said before smiling ear to ear, rocking her signature “W” necklace. Fans in the comments noticed Wendy praising LV while wearing a Fendi print dress and carrying a black leather Hermes Birkin bag.

Wendy Williams spends the day luxury shopping at Louis Vuitton while wearing a Fendi Print dress. (Photo: @thewendyexperience/Instagram.)

“As you sit in Fendi! Queen!” said one person, while another poked fun at Wendy for mispronouncing the brand’s name in her own unique way. They wrote, “Lewis Veeton. Wendy always creates her own pronunciation of words.”

A third person said, “She at least needs a PR person to tell her not to wear Fendi while marketing Louis Vuitton.” And a fourth social media user said, “Just give me the Birkin Auntiee when u done with HER PLEASEEEE.”

Fans continued expressing how much they miss seeing Wendy on daytime television and how excited they are for her upcoming podcast titled “The Wendy Experience.”

“Show your haters how to bounce back baby!!!! YOU BETTER WORK MS. WENDY! Your supporters love you and support you all the way!” wrote one individual. Another said, “Can’t wait for your podcast…I miss my daily Wendy fix.”

Dozens more doted over the TV personality, saying “she looks amazing” and other remarks like, “Happy to see her enjoy herself.”

Meanwhile, a handful began to wonder if Wendy finally gained access to her bank accounts after financial troubles with Wells Fargo Bank over the past few months. One person asked, “So you got access to your coins back, auntie?” Another wrote, “They gave you yo money back girl.”

Back in February, reports that Wells Fargo froze Williams’ bank accounts and denied her access to her money began circulating online. As previously reported, financial advisers believed the Williams was of “unsound mind,” based on claims from Lori Schiller, who questioned her mental stability. Schiller also continued to communicate with the bank about Williams’ funds after she was fired. By early May, she revealed she “only had $2 and nothing else,” adding that people give her money to buy her necessities and essentials.

A New York judge granted Williams access to her funds on May 19, with the understanding that an unidentified financial guardian will help manage her funds. Williams’s attorney Lashawn Thomas spoke on her behalf in a statement shared the following day on Friday, May 20.

“Please be advised that Wendy is not in agreement with the appointment of a financial guardian by the court,” said the the Miami-based lawyer after the judge’s decision. “Wendy has been very clear that she does not want a financial guardian to tell her what she can and cannot do with her money.”