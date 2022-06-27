‘Without Ever Uttering a Word’: Khabane ‘Khaby’ Lame Surpasses Charli D’Amelio as Most-Followed TikTok Content Creator

Senegalese-born TikToker Khaby Lame now ranks as the most followed creator on the popular platform in the world with 142.8 million followers, dethroning Charli D’Amelio, who previously held the position since 2020.

Lame rose to fame thanks to his silent videos parodying other internet clips that claimed to be life hacks, only to turn out as complicated solutions to an otherwise simple problem. The 22-year-old often ended his post with his signature shrug and hand gestures indicating the “simple” fix.

MILAN, ITALY – MAY 26: Khaby Lame arrives for the ABOUT YOU Awards Europe at Superstudio Maxi on May 26, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images)

Last year the social media star spoke to CNN about how he came up with the silent finishing touches, sharing, “I came up with the idea because I was seeing these videos circulating, and I liked the idea of bringing some simplicity to it. ‘I thought of a way to reach as many people as possible. And the best way was not to speak.”

He told HYPEBEST earlier this month, “I made videos on YouTube as a child, but only my father and uncle watched them. And it was with TikTok that I realized that I had found the ideal platform for me to upload my self-deprecating and comic videos.”

@khaby00/ Instagram

He added, “I like to entertain people with my irony, but it’s just a tool to do what I’m really interested in — encouraging those who follow me to fight to achieve their goals.”

The Italy-based content creator, who has since garnered dozens of lucrative sponsorship deals with businesses, including the life of Hugo Boss, initially joined the short-form video platform after being laid off from his position as a machine operator at a factory in Turin.

His supporters were delighted by the news as many flocked to social media to congratulate him, including one Twitter user who commented, “Khaby Lame made $2 Million Without Saying a Word… The Wealth is Within You.”

Khaby Lame made $2 Million Without Saying a Word… The Wealth is Within You pic.twitter.com/iRl4T1L8Mm — JEFF TYMER 🇬🇭🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Jeff_Tymer_) June 24, 2022

Business investor Joe Pompliano praised Khaby for his achievement, writing, “I love when someone is able to completely reinvent how we think about a particular word or phrase.” He added, “Khaby is a comedian. That makes most people think of funny jokes and stand-up shows…except he does it all without ever uttering a word. Now that’s the meaning of art.