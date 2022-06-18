‘Was Waiting for This’: Ashanti Shuts Down the Internet In Skin-Tight Red Body Suit Dancing to Her 2002 Single ‘Foolish’ for Viral TikTok Challenge

Singer Ashanti gave her fans a treat when she shared a video of an impromptu performance she gave during her tour overseas recently.

The 41-year-old singer was visiting Archie’s on June 5 in Manchester, England, with her dancers when they decided to make a TikTok video while showing off the hamburger joint’s pink interior. The ladies danced to a remix of Ashanti’s 2002 hit song “Foolish” in the video, which has since gone viral. The singer captioned the post, “I had to…..[laughing-crying and British flag emojis] #Ashanti #challenge.”

Ashanti, with her four dancers in tow, were all dressed in red one-piece swimsuit-style costumes paired with thigh-high black high-heel boots. The singer wore a British flag symbol in the center of her costume while also rocking shades and a long braided ponytail. She also rocked a gold belt and a short leather jacket with the ensemble. The ladies danced behind the singer with the restaurant’s pink walls as a backdrop while they performed a short choreographed routine to the remix.

Fans loved the impromptu video and said so in the comment section on Instagram.

“Was Waiting For This,” noted one fan. “You ATE!”

“Aww you look so happy I love this so much,” added another.

“When you can hear the laugh through the video,” one fan replied. “Yes laaawwwwddd,” exclaimed one happy fan.

Archie’s also shared several shots from the impromptu performance on Instagram, including one of the singer sitting in a pink swing which read “Archie’s.” They captioned the post “Ashanti x Archie’s.” The singer also posed for several shots with fans at Archie’s.

Ashanti poses for a picture at Archies in Manchester, England on June 5, 2022. (Photo: @archies / Instagram)

The singer concluded her tour in the United Kingdom in early June with a show in Manchester. The “Foolish” singer has also written a children’s book. “My Name Is A Story” is scheduled for release in mid-July.

The singer reportedly left a good impression on the folks from Archie’s, as they announced a new Ashanti shake will be on the menu soon.