‘He’s Growing So Fast’: Keyshia Ka’Oir Shares New Photos of Her Son Ice and Fans are Stunned By How Much He’s Grown 

Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane‘s son Ice Davis is growing at an accelerated rate, at least according to the couple’s fans.

Ka’oir welcomed Davis in December 2020, and has since documented the one-year-old’s life on his parent-run account and her own social media page.

Keyshia Ka’oir fans bring up how much her son Ice Davis has grown after she shares new photos of the toddler. Photo:@keyshiakaoir/Instagram

On June 23, Ka’oir relished over her “busy toddler” while uploading a series of photos of Davis. In the images, Davis was seen in various locations, including what appeared to be his home and the mall.

In addition to the post, the 37-year-old wrote in the caption, “My busy toddler @icedavis1017.” As Ka’oir’s followers viewed the upload, many immediately pointed out that Davis was getting big quickly.

“Growing up fast.”

“Look at our nephew getting so big.”

Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane’s son Ice Davis in a colorful two-piece ensemble Photo:@keyshiakaoir/Instagram

“That’s the baby you just had? Wow he’s growing so fast.”

“Keyshia and Gucci son! Sheesh the next trillionaire of the family… I know he got big quick.”

Among the previous remarks, others mentioned how stylish Davis is. One of the outfits was a colorful two-piece ensemble, and the second consisted of a white Gucci shirt, blue jeans and sneakers. Each outfit was accessorized with a few jewelry pieces, including a diamond chain and diamond bracelet.



When viewing Davis’ outfits, one fan wrote, “Baby ice dripping.” Another said, “This is the flyest toddler around.” A third Instagram user posted, “You keep him just as polished as y’all I love that he’s so beautiful.”

This isn’t the first time Ka’oir’s followers have expressed that Davis was growing up too fast. Last year on December 23, 2020, when Ka’oir and Gucci celebrated Davis’ first birthday with a Cocomelon-themed party, fans were surprised that a year had already passed.